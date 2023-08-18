Experienced keeper Krul wanted to join the Hatters journey after agreeing Norwich switch

New Town keeper Tim Krul revealed the chance to become part of the ongoing journey at Kenilworth Road was a big reason behind his move from Norwich City yesterday.

The 35-year-old stopper has a wealth of experience under his belt during his 17 year career as a pro, having racked up over 200 top flight appearances for both Newcastle United and the Canaries, also featuring 15 times for his country including playing at the 2014 World Cup finals too.

However, he has now swapped Carrow Road for a return to the top flight and join a Hatters side bidding to make sure they can extend their stay at this level beyond the end of the season.

Speaking to the official website about his move, Krul said: “I’m really excited to be here, I’m pleased it’s all done, buzzing with the move and I’m ready to get going.

“The story speaks for itself really, the last nine years has been an amazing journey and I’m excited to join that.

“It’s been a whirlwind for the club, I spoke to Carlton (Morris) and he's been speaking very highly of what’s happening at the club.

“The manager (Rob Edwards) and Pilks (Kevin Pilkington) the goalie coach, I had a great chat with them and the story, being a family club and being together, that really was the one for me to joining.”

New Luton signing Tim Krul - pic: Andy Rowland

Krul’s move ends boss Edwards’ exhausting search to bring in a second keeper this summer after Thomas Kaminski joined from Blackburn Rovers recently and got the nod against Brighton on Saturday.

With James Shea still at the club, it looks like Matt Macey will be moving on once more, as speaking about the battle he faces to get into the team, Krul added: “I’ve known them from over the years playing against them.

“I know Thomas well, it’s nice to speak a bit of Dutch Flemish with him.

“I know the competition’s going to be fierce with Thomas and Sheasy, and that’s what it’s all about.

"As a union we're going to have to push each other as we're going to need three goalkeepers.

"It’s so important to have competition for places, if you look at all the Premier League teams, you've got lots of competition for spots there and it should be no different here.