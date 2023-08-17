Experienced Krul will bring a 'swagger' to Luton Town's goalkeeping department

Luton boss Rob Edwards believes new signing Tim Krul will add both a ‘confidence’ and a ‘swagger’ to the Hatters’ goalkeeping department after arriving from Norwich City this morning.

The 35-year-old has had a terrific career to date after starting out with Newcastle in 2006, making almost 200 appearances in 11 years at St James’ Park.

Following loan spells with Falkirk, Carlisle United, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, Krul moved to Brighton & Hove Albion in September 2017, going on to join the Canaries in July 2018.

Norwich keeper Tim Krul has signed for the Hatters - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

He was named Norwich's Player of the Season in the 2019–20 campaign, and went on to feature 169 times in total for City as they won promotion to the top flight.

Krul has now agreed to join the Hatters though and speaking to the club’s official website about his latest addition, who has also won 15 caps for the Netherlands, including playing in the World Cup finals, Edwards said: “Tim’s a leader and a top goalkeeper who is still very ambitious and very hungry.

"He wants to play.

“It’s great to have someone of his level in the group with that ambition and to be that driven, and it’s going to add great competition to the goalkeeper department, which is what we’ve wanted.

“I’m really pleased because he’s a good person, with great experience of this level which is important for us.

"Recently we’ve brought in some good experience and Tim certainly gives us that as well as being a quality goalkeeper and a leader.

“I’ve said how essential the position is, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring in two quality goalkeepers to add real competition.

“He’s a great guy, a proper bloke, who has an air of confidence, a good swagger and a belief about his ability, because he’s been there and done it. #

"He’s played in the World Cup, has experience in the Premier League.