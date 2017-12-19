Extra set-piece practice makes perfect for Luton

Town boss Nathan Jones revealed how extra work put in on the training ground led to his side’s set-piece routine giving them the lead at Forest Green on Saturday.

Alan Sheehan’s short corner was backheeled into his path by Danny Hylton, with the defender advancing on goal and rifling into the net from the tightest of angles.

Afterwards, Jones said: “It was wonderful. We work hard on those kind of things and actually we had to do another session as we did it on Thursday and we weren’t happy with them.

“So we did it again on Friday which we haven’t done before and it’s something that’s paid off.

“I watched a game in terms of Swindon and Colchester and it was four set-play goals.

“We don’t mind how we score, and I’m delighted as it’s something we’ve earmarked.”

It’s not the first time the move has worked either as at Accrington earlier in the season, Sheehan won a penalty after being played in by Hylton once more.

The striker said: “We tried a few things in training on Thursday and it didn’t really come off.

“We got the youth team over and tried to do it, to be fair, they defended it really well, so we had to do it again on the Friday.

“We were a lot more happy so put that set-piece in that we tried and it’s not luck, it’s not fluke.

“We work on these things, a lot of preparation goes into it from the gaffer and all the coaching staff and we’re just delighted to see one come off.

“We haven’t done it for a few weeks as we did it at Accrington and we do a lot of work on the training ground at set-pieces.

“We’ve been a lot better this year, Potty’s (Dan Potts) scored a lot of goals and we’ve scored a few more goals like that.

“They didn’t do their homework, it was great to see it come off and a great finish from Sheeze.”

Keeper Marek Stech knew the significance of getting the opening goal in the closing stages of the first half, as he added: “It was really important, it always kills the other team, just before you go in, you’re losing 1-0.

“It was a great set-piece, we’ve been working on it this week which it paid off and I’m really happy. It’s really important we got three points.”