Extra tickets go on sale for Hatters' trip to Forest

Luton have have received extra tickets for this Sunday’s Championship trip to Nottingham Forest.

The Hatters had already received over 1,000 place, but will now see their allocation boosted to 1,751 against a Reds side challenging for promotion.

Tickets will needed to be collected from the Town ticket office, or arrangement can be made so they can be picked up from the City Ground of the day of the game, as they are on sale until 2pm on Friday.

Prices are as follows, Seats in Blocks W: Adult: £25; Senior (65+): £18; 18-23: £12; 12-17: £10; 4-10: £5.

Seats in Block X1: Adult: £27; Senior (65+): £19; 18-23: £13; 12-17: £11; 4-10: £5.

Wheelchair and ambulant tickets will be priced at the appropriate age category with a carer free of charge.