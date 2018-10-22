FA CUP: Hatters at home to Wycombe

Luton have been drawn at home to Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup first round.

The draw was made from Hitchin Town's Top Field ground this evening, with Town's opponents currently 17th in League One, the two sides drawing 1-1 at Adams Park earlier in the campaign.

The tie is due to played on the weekend of November 9-11.

First round draw in full: Haringey Borough v AFC Wimbledon; Chorley v Doncaster Rovers; Metropolitan Police v Newport County; Chippenham/Maidenhead v Portsmouth; Weston-Super-Mare v Harrogate Town/Wrexham; Crewe v Carlisle United; Southend United v Crawley; Chippenham or Madenhead v Portsmouth; Exeter v Blackpool; Luton Town v Wycombe; Morecambe v Warrington/Halifax; Leatherhead/Hitchin v Solihull Moors; Sutton United v Slough; Guiseley v Cambridge United; Metropolitan Police v Newport County; Walsall v Coventry City; Rochdale v Gateshead; Accrington v Colchester; Barnsley v Notts County; Shrewsbury v Salford City; Gillingham v Hartlepool; Oxford United v Forest Green Rovers; Tranmere v Hemel Hempstead/Oxford City; Barnet v Bristol Rovers; Yeovil v Stockport County; Bury v Dover Athletic; Plymouth v Stevenage; Chesterfield v Billericay/Taunton; Lincoln City v Northampton Town; Alfreton v Fleetwood; Bromley v Peterborough United; Southport v Boreham Wood/Dagenham & Redbridge; Aldershot v Bradford City; Grimsby v MK Dons; Chorley v Doncaster Rovers; Torquay United v Woking; Scunthorpe v Burton Albion; Port Vale v Sunderland; Hampton & Richmond v Oldham Athletic; Swindon Town v York City; Mansfield v Charlton; Haringey Borough v AFC Wimbledon; Maidstone United v Macclesfield; Ebbsfleet v Cheltenham.