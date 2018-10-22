FA CUP: Luton chief looking for a home draw

Luton boss Nathan Jones is hoping for a home draw above all else in tonight’s FA Cup first round draw.

The Hatters come into the competition with the rest of the League One and League Two teams, where they could be paired against a number of non-leagues side who are looking to create some history of their own.

On his wishes ahead for the competition, Jones said: “I think it's really interesting the FA Cup draw.

“You’re hoping you don't draw someone from your own league because it's just like another league game, but tonight there is a real varied class of teams, across three or four leagues, depending on who’s qualified.

“It's a really interesting one, we'd like a home draw, then we will see who we get from there.

“It's always better if you get a home draw in front of your crowd.

“We'd like a little bit of romance in there as well with certain ones, but you never know.

"You don’t know who you’re going to get, but we’ll take whoever we get.”