FA CUP: Luton to visit Premier League Newcastle

Luton Town have been drawn away to Premier League Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Hatters' last trip to St James' Park was coincidentally in the FA Cup, when Tony Thorpe netted in a 1-1 fourth round draw back in 1994, John Hartson and Scott Oakes in target during a 2-0 replay win.

Luton have gone the Magpies twice in the FA Cup previously as well, winning 2-0 in 1973, before a 2-1 defeat in 1981.

The tie will take place from January 5-7, 2018.