Facing Premier League Blues won't be a new experience for Luton's on-loan Aston Villa keeper Steer

Jed Steer makes a save against Chelsea for Aston Villa earlier this season

Going up against Chelsea might be fairly new experience for a number of the Luton squad tonight, but for on-loan keeper Jed Steer, it’s been something of the norm this season.

The 29-year-old’s only Premier League outing for his parent club came at Stamford Bridge back in September, when he was between the posts for the 3-0 defeat, beaten by Romelu Lukaku’s double and a Mateo Kovacic strike.

He was also part of the Villa side who then held the Blues to a 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup, eventually going out 4-3 on penalties, plus being in the match-day squad as Thomas Tuchel’s men triumphed 3-1 in the top flight at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

If selected to come face-to-face with the Blues once more, Steer he said: “I’ve played twice, I’ve been involved in the third one at Villa Park, so this will be the fourth time I’m involved in a game against Chelsea this season.

“They’re a great side, but Kenilworth Road is a tough place for opposition to come to, so we’re looking forward to getting Chelsea there and seeing what can happen.”

Steer has made four appearances since arriving at Luton on a deal until the end of the season, keeping three clean sheets in that time.

He is yet to concede at Kenilworth Road either and backed the home fans to play their part on the evening, as he continued: “It’s going to be a great night.

“How we play, we’re going to make it as hard as we can for them and I’m sure the fans will be right behind us and making it a great event.”

With no replays in the competition this term, If he does play and Luton manage to take their illustrious opponents to penalties, Steer has already made a name for himself with YouTube footage of him staring out takers when at Aston Villa.

Then, in a Championship play-off semi-final encounter in 2019, he won the battle of minds with Mason Holgate, saving his spot-kick and also denying Ahmed Hegazi as well, as Villa reached and won the play-off final, beating Derby County 2-1 at Wembley, with Steer between the posts.

He said: “As a keeper, penalties are tough, so if you can get a small advantage you’ve got to do it.”

Although an FA Cup upset would be amazing for the Hatters, Steer is also targeting another day out at the home of football this term, adding: “It would be brilliant.

"That was a great day. I’d love to do that again with Luton Town.