Famewo desperate to take his opportunity

Hatters defender Akin Famewo is hoping he can prove to boss Nathan Jones that another centre half isn’t required in the transfer window.

The Luton chief has previously stated it is the one area he could look to strengthen ahead of the January 31 deadline, but Famewo, who made his first league start since September 2016 at Chesterfield on Saturday, would love get an opportunity first.

He said: “Of course I hope that I do, but you never know, it’s down to the gaffer at the end of the day.

“It’s his decision, his team, but I just hope that I can prove that I’m ready to be used, put myself out there and perform for the team.

“I hope I can keep taking my opportunities as they come, develop and learn, as I’m always striving.

“I can’t get carried away as you never know what happens or who could come in.

“But if I get given that chance then I’m going to welcome it, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Famewo had made two appearances from the bench this term in the league, and started all five of the club’s Checkatrade Trophy matches too.

However, injury to Scott Cuthbert and Alan Sheehan’s suspension meant he was called upon at the Proact Stadium.

On his performance in the 2-0 loss, Famewo continued: “I was happy that I got a chance to get out on the pitch and I really appreciate being given that opportunity.

“Obviously it’s a big three points that if we capitalised on would have put us in a great position.

“So I am disappointed with that, but I’m still thankful that I got my chance.”

Boss Jones was pleased with the display of the teenager on what was a forgettable afternoon for the Hatters, as he said: “The kid was excellent, he showed a real bravery in terms of going up against them.

“This defeat was nothing to do with Akin Famewo, I’m pleased for him, it was the others in the team that didn’t give enough.”

Team-mate Andrew Shinnie, who also featured in the Trophy and at Chesterfield, said: “Akin did well.

“He did really well in the Checkatrade game the other night and he’s a big, strong boy, he can easily do well in this league.

“It was good for him, obviously disappointing to be on the losing side, but I’m sure he’s got a good future ahead of him and a good career.”

The reason there was over a year between his first and second starts was an injury last term that stunted Famewo’s development, but he is over that fully now.

He added: “I had tendonitis in both knees which wasn’t great, but due to growing and one that I had no control of.

“It made it difficult to get back in the team, but I try to look at it positively, everything happens for a reason.

“I was out there so that’s what I’m happy about.”