Fanne nets first Luton goal to earn Wilshere his maiden win as Hatters boss

League One: Northampton Town 0 Luton Town 1

Lamine Fanne scored his first goal for the Hatters to secure Jack Wilshere’s maiden victory as Luton manager at Northampton Town this afternoon.

The Spanish midfielder struck with just 13 minutes of the contest left, sliding in from the fit-again Izzy Jones’ low cross as the visitors won for the first time at Sixfields since 2001, Town ending a run of three straight defeats in the process. Before kick-off, Wilshere had made three changes for the clash, with both full backs changing, Nigel Lonwijk and Cohen Bramall in for Christ Makosso, who dropped out completely, Kal Naismith moving inside to partner Teden Mengi, with Mads Andersen on the bench.

In attack, Milli Alli was absent with illness, as Jake Richards was recalled, while there was excellent news on the bench, as both Jones and Hakeem Odoffin were able to be named for the first time this campaign, the duo going on to play a huge part in the end result. Early on, Town kept things tight at the back, as they created the one real opening too, Nahki Wells, who kept his place despite missing from the spot against Mansfield last weekend, seeing his attempt deflected behind.

Lamine Fanne scored his first goal for Luton at Northampton this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Luton should have led on 11 minutes though when Clark sent over a low cross that the Cobblers defence bizarrely opted to leave, Wells sliding in to stab well over the bar from a matter of yards. Naismith then had a terrific few minutes in enemy territory full of tricks and flicks, one backheel in particular catching the eye as he won yet another free kick that saw Bramall have a crack, only to see it nick off the wall and fly behind.

Town continued to remain on top, but they weren’t able to really turn their ascendancy into another clear-cut opportunity until 38 minutes, when Naismith finally saw one of his passes upfield able to hold up and release Gideon Kodua. He managed to fashion a shooting opportunity, firing goalwards on his right foot which took a nick, Wells, for some reason, opting to let the ball bounce across for a corner rather than finish what looked like a certain tap in.

The resulting corner was cleared out and put back into the box where Lonwijk met it, his header from a tight angle repelled by the legs of keeper Ross Fitzsimons. In injury time, Kodua was cynically hauled back when breaking away, as the free kick was sent forward by Naismith, rebounding out to Fanne who connected well with his volley, only to miss the target by a few yards.

Town made a positive start to the second period too, Wells looking to break away, as on his second foray, he found Kodua who was able to pick out Clark, the midfielder curling goalwards, with a home defender getting an absolutely vital flick on it, as keeper Fitzsimons didn’t look like he was going to reach it. With the game then entering the kind of chaos moments Wilshere had talked about beforehand, Luton might have won a penalty when Richards got into the box and was pushed over Kamarai Swyer, who could have been sent off if it was given, only to see referee Matt Corlett give nothing.

The Cobblers then had their best spell of play on 55 minutes, Swyer getting up the other end and almost finding the net, Keeley out to deflect behind with his legs. Town were still the more likely though, Kodua free on the left, as he motorward away and cut inside, curling in another shot which beat Fitzsimons, but didn’t quite dip enough, hitting the bar and bouncing down, rebounding against the lurking Wells and going over the bar.

Clark then went off with an injury which saw Yates on with an hour gone and he should have scored with his first touch, a goal kick being sent back through the middle, sending the sub clean through, but with Fitzsimons committing himself, rather than dink him, the summer signing oddly tried to go round him, with the angle already tight, allowing the keeper to tip behind.

The worry was that Luton were going to be made to pay for their missed chances and it almost happened on 66 minutes when a good move saw the hosts go close, Richards of all people back to make a vital last-ditch challenge to prevent that happening. With 18 minutes left, Jones came on for his first outing of the season in place of Kodua, as Luton should have been behind 60 seconds later, a cross in met by Ethan Wheatley who put his volley straight at a hugely grateful Keeley.

It was Luton who broke the deadlock on 77 minutes though as George Saville arched a lovely pass out to the left flank where Jones took off and sent in a low ball that saw Fanne busting a lung to reach it first, sliding in to send the 1,500 travelling fans wild with his first goal for the club. Having moved in front, Town then came under attack, from one of their former players too as Cameron McGeehan’s 20-yard free kick was well parried away by Keeley, with the midfielder breaking into the box to meet a long throw, but putting it straight at the Irishman.

Mengi showed his positional sense to head away two deep crosses, as Odoffin got his first outing in a Hatters shirt for the final three minutes, with Andersen on too as Luton looked to bolster their back-line with the incoming aerial bombardment. Stoppage time saw quite an end to the contest, Naismith with an ill-advised back header that saw Wheatley away to roll his shot beyond Keeley.

It was heading towards goal, only for Odoffin to get back superly and clear the ball off the line, preventing what would have been a crushing leveller. Town then almost got away themselves with a four on one break, Yates playing through Wells, but rather than take the ball wide, he hammered over the bar. Luton still pressed, Bramall’s fierce drive well stopped by Fitzsimons, but fortunately the job was done, allowing Wilshere to celebrate a first triumph with the overjoyed away fans.

Cobblers: Ross Fitzsimons, Cameron McGeehan, Sam Hoskins ©, Kamaral Swyer (Ethan Wheatley 67), Nesta Guinness-Walker, Tyrese Fornah, Jordan Thorniley, Joe Wormleighton (Kyle Edwards 26), Michael Forbes, Jack Perkins (Jordan Willis 67), Terry Taylor. Subs not used: Lee Burge, Michael Jacobs, Ollie Evans.

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Nigel Lonwijk (Hakeem Odoffin 86), Teden Mengi, Kal Naismith ©, Cohen Bramall, George Saville, Jordan Clark (Jerry Yates 60), Lamine Fanne, Jake Richards (Mads Andersen 86), Gideon Kodua (Izzy Jones 73), Nahki Wells. Subs not used: James Shea, Zack Nelson, Lasse Nordas. Booked: Perkins 13, Fanne 40, Swyer 45, Naismith 52. Referee: Matt Corlett. Attendance: 8,029 (1,551 Hatters).