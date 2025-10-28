Fanne thrilled to net his first Hatters goal as he praises Wilshere's instant impact

Young Spaniard opens his account for Luton

Midfielder Lamine Fanne was overjoyed to not just get off the mark for the Hatters at Northampton on Saturday, but to see his maiden Town goal secure a vital first three points of manager Jack Wilshere’s reign.

Having lost 2-0 to Mansfield Town the previous weekend, Luton turned up at Sixfields, a venue they hadn’t won at since 2001, on the back of three straight defeats in all competitions. Despite dominating against the Cobblers, it was starting to look like the spoils were going to be shared as Nahki Wells stabbed over from close range in the first half, while Jordan Clark saw his shot deflect over after the break, Gideon Kodua curling against the underside of the bar, Jerry Yates missing a one-on-one too.

However, with 13 minutes remaining, Town did manage to break the deadlock, as George Saville clipped a wonderful pass over the top for the fit-again Izzy Jones on the left, who was able to get his head up and see Fanne bursting into the box, the 21-year-old sliding in to divert the cross past home keeper Ross Fitzsimons and score what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

It was his first since arriving from Swedish side AIK in January, on his 24th outing, and with it coming right in front of the 1,500 travelling Luton fans, asked what it meant to him, the youngster said: “I feel really happy to score a goal and help the team. It was a tough day, but we managed to win the game and it was important as we intend to move forward.

“The first half was a bit difficult, a lot of long balls, second balls, second half was a little bit more calmer in the start. We started to get more on the ball and everything started to open up a little bit more, but we have to try and finish it as sometimes it’s just luck, Gideon’s crossbar, Click’s shot, but we will get there. The ball was out to Iz, I just ran as fast as I could to just try and get in there and tap it in.

"There was no-one in the box and I needed to be the first one, I did score so I’m really happy with that. It was a nice support here, so it was really good, a really nice feeling. He (Wilshere) told me when we get up the pitch I’m free to go up there and I'm trying to do that and try to help the team also. It was important and now we are trying to move forward to the next few games.”

Although Wilshere himself has only been at the helm for two weeks, Fanne, who was completing just his second fill 90 minutes in a Luton shirt, insisted that the former England and Arsenal star, who was a wonderfully creative midfielder himself during his playing days, is already helping him improve his own game, as he continued: “I feel really good playing for him. I grew up in Spain, watching more Spanish La Liga, but of course everyone knew him, so it’s really great to work with him and he will help us, I know that.

Lamine Fanne scored his first goal for the Hatters on Saturday - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"He was a midfielder and he is with me, he talks to me a lot and helps me a lot. He gives me a lot of confidence and is fixing some stuff I need to do on the pitch as I want to try and score more goals and help the team, that’s all. We’re training a lot to get better every day and soon we'll see a lot of good results as we have a big squad and a lot of good players. The start was not what everyone wanted, but now we are here we have to try to do our best and keep going to win games.”

Asked about the efforts of his match-winner afterwards, Wilshere who has selected Fanne in both of his opening two matches in charge, added: “He was outstanding. Of course there’s times where he loses the ball or he makes the wrong decision, but we can help him with that and the one thing you do see from him is he’s on the front foot. He’s got loads and loads of energy, he wants to press, he doesn’t shy away from the ball, he wants the ball, he’ll be important for us.”