Fear of losing the shirt is driving Luton players on

A fear of losing their place in the side is driving the Hatters players on this season according to striker Danny Hylton.

Even though the forward has netted 22 goals this term to top the scoring charts at Kenilworth Road, he knows he faces a constant battle to keep his shirt as the leader of Town’s attacking until from the likes of Harry Cornick, Elliot Lee and Jake Jervis.

Hylton said: “Our squad is amazing, we’ve been saying it all season but it really is.

“We’ve got players that are on the bench and not even getting on the bench that would get into any other team in this league and I don’t mean that disrespectfully.

“Sometimes our hardest game is the game we have on the Thursday.

“We have a little training game, 11 of us playing against the team that’s not playing, and again, I don’t mean it disrespectfully, but sometimes that’s harder than the game on Saturday.

“We keep pushing each other and if you’ve got the shirt, you’ve got to try and keep it as there’s players on the bench and not making the bench that are ready to come and take your shirt.”

Hylton was on target again last weekend as he scored against Crewe just four minutes after the Railwaymen had taken the lead.

Luton went on to win 3-1 with goals from Elliot Lee and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, but Hyton was never worried the points would be leaving Bedfordshire, adding: “It always helps to get that equaliser really quickly, but I always felt that even if it didn’t come that quickly, we were going to open them up.

“We’ve got great quality going forward and you could tell the sort of game it was, that we were going to get in, and we did, we took the chances and took the three points in the end.

“It was a good win, even when we were 1-0 down I felt we were quite in control.

“You get a feeling when you’re on the pitch and I always had the feeling we would open them up and score, so it was good that we got the goals, very quickly after they went ahead.

“They were getting last ditch tackles and little touches, they couldn’t keep going, I scored, Elliot scored a great goal, and it’s about time Pelly joined the party.”