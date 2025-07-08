FEATURE: 18 Luton Town signings who left the Hatters without making a first team appearance

Striker Bim Pepple left the Hatters to join Plymouth Argyle last week, the forward heading to Home Park for an undisclosed fee.
During his three years at Kenilworth Road, the attacker, who was snapped up from Canadian club Cavalry FC, never actually made a first team appearance for Town, with a number of spells away on loan. To see which other Luton signings have departed the club without ever getting a senior run-out, see the special gallery below.
1. Bim Pepple
Former MK Dons youngster joined from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry in the summer of 2022 under previous boss Nathan Jones. The striker went on to have loan spells with Grimsby Town, Bromley, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Southern United and Chesterfield, as he struggled for goals until joining the Shrimpers at the start of the previous campaign. Had hoped to get his chance at Kenilworth Road, but has now been snapped up by League One rivals Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee. Photo: Luton Town FC
2. Erik Pieters
Brought in by previous boss Rob Edwards on a short term deal back in December 2024, the Dutch international was on the bench three times for the Hatters, but never came on, and left the club once his deal expired in January. Was training with Middlesbrough but then joined fellow second tier side Derby County in March as he made his only appearance when introduced for the last minute of the final game of the season against Stoke City. Now a free agent once more having been released by the Rams. Photo: Luton Town FC
3. John McAtee
Attacker moved to Luton in August 2022 as he joined from Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee. Immediately loaned back to the Mariners though as he scored four goals in 31 outings during the 2022-23 campaign. Despite playing in pre-season when the Hatters were preparing for the Premier League, he went on a season-long loan to League One Barnsley, as he scored 15 goals in 45 matches for the Tykes. Signed permanently for Bolton Wanderers last August, going on to net 12 times in 55 matches for the Trotters. Photo: Eddie Keogh
4. Kynan Isaac
Former Reading winger signed a one year contract under former boss John Still back in August 2014 as he joined from Banbury United, but never played for the Hatters before being released. Was loaned to Oxford City, Hemel and Banbury once more, before having spells at Brackley, Aylesbury United, North Leigh and Stratford Town, where he was then banned for 10 years for his part in spot-fixing during an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town in November 2021. Photo: Luton Town FC
