FEATURE: 18 Luton Town signings who left the Hatters without making a first team appearance

2 . Erik Pieters

Brought in by previous boss Rob Edwards on a short term deal back in December 2024, the Dutch international was on the bench three times for the Hatters, but never came on, and left the club once his deal expired in January. Was training with Middlesbrough but then joined fellow second tier side Derby County in March as he made his only appearance when introduced for the last minute of the final game of the season against Stoke City. Now a free agent once more having been released by the Rams. Photo: Luton Town FC