FEATURE: A look back at Luton's record Football League unbeaten runs

Luton Town equalled a club record 19 games unbeaten in the Football League on Saturday after beating Wycombe Wanderers 3-0 at Kenilworth Road.

It was the third time in the history they have achieved such a sequence, managing it twice before in the late 1960s.

Bruce Rioch scored 11 goals during Luton's first 19-game unbeaten run

Hatters first set the record in the 1967-68 Division Four season.

They began with a 1-1 draw at home to Newport on January 20, 1968, Keith Allen scoring.

That was followed by a goalless draw at Port Vale, before Allen again netted in a 1-1 draw at York City.

Bruce Rioch, Terry Branston, Allen, and Ian Buxton all scored in a 4-1 home win over Rochdale, while goals from Alan Slough and Rioch saw off Brentford 2-0 away.

Malcolm Macdonald was on target seven times as Luton went 19 games unbeaten

Ray Whittaker notched twice, one from the spot, with Allen and Rioch on target as Lincoln were defeated 4-2 at Kenilworth, as Rioch, Allen and John Moore then scored to beat Darlington 3-1.

A 0-0 draw with Chesterfield followed, while Port Vale were beaten 2-0 thanks to Buxton and Rioch, before another stalemate at home to Exeter, Buxton then getting the only goal in a 1-0 win at Aldershot.

Darlington were beaten again 2-1, Rioch and John Green scoring, with Rioch getting two in the 3-1 win over Aldershot, Brown finding the net as well.

Graham French notched as Workington were defeated 1-0 away, scoring again in the 2-0 win over Notts County, Allen bagging the other.

Luton Town's Chris Nicholl

A 0-0 draw with Chester followed, plus a 2-2 at Notts County, Allen and Buxton scoring.

Rioch was then on target in a 1-0 triumph at Halifax, before he netted two in the 4-0 win over Crewe, Moore and Slough also scoring.

The run finally came to an end three months later on April 27, as Whittaker converted a penalty, during a 3-1 defeat at home to Bradford.

Games: 19. Wins: 12. Draws: 7. Goals scored: 33. Goals conceded: 10. Clean sheets: 11.

Hatters legend John Moore

Scorers: Rioch 11; Allen 7; Buxton 4; French 2; Slough 2; Whittaker 2; Moore 2; Green; Brown; Branston.

Luton repeated the feat during the following season, ending the 1968-69 campaign with a 0-0 draw against Southport on April 8. 1969, before Brighton were dispatched 3-0 at home, Brian Lewis, French and Slough scoring.

Town then began the 1969-70 season with a 1-1 draw against Southport, Lewis netting, while Moore and Rioch bagged both in the 2-0 triumph at Tranmere.

Lewis grabbed a treble as Stockport were hammered 4-1, Rioch also scoring, while Buxton and Allen ensured fierce rivals Watford were beaten 2-1.

Allen, John Collins and Mike Keen all scored in a 3-0 victory over Barrow, with Malcolm Macdonald then coming to the fore, scoring in a 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

He had another as Orient were beaten 3-2, Collins and French netting too.

Macdonald continued his scoring spree in the 1-1 home with Halifax, then converting a penalty with an own goal following to see off Gillingham 2-0.

He had another in the 4-0 win over Bristol Rovers, Allen, Collins and Matt Tees also finding the net, while his personal run was broken when Allen got the only goal in 1-1 draw at Bradford.

Macdonald was back on the scoresheet with French and Chris Nicholl as Southport were beaten 3-0, while a 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury was next, Collins and Slough notching.

Tees bagged two, with French netting as Luton won 3-1 at Plymouth, the same scoreline following at Walsall, two more for Tees, Collins with the other.

Macdonald converted a spotkick as Stockport were beaten 2-0, Nicholl also netting, while a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth followed.

They eventually came unstuck on April 8, 1969, going down 2-0 at Doncaster Rovers

Wins: 13. Draws: 6. Goals scored: 38. Goals conceded: 10. Clean sheets: 10.

Scorers: Macdonald 7; Tees 5; Collins 5; Lewis 5; Allen 4; French 3; Nicholl 2; Slough 2; Rioch 2; Moore; Buxton; Keen; OG.

Fast forward almost 40 years and Luton have now done it again, although this time with 15 wins and four draws.

The current bunch have scored 45 and conceded nine, keeping 12 clean sheets, James Collins the leading marksman during the run, netting 15 goals.

They have a chance to set a new record this weekend by avoiding defeat at Fleetwood Town.