FEATURE: All 26 Luton Town players who have scored in five consecutive games for the Hatters

He now looks to become the 14th Hatter to find the net in six matches this afternoon, and too see just who else has managed the feat, check out the gallery below.
1. Jack Ball: 1935-36 - seven games
Ball scored 12 goals in a run of seven Division Three South games with a double in the 6-1 win over Aldershot and then a hat-trick as Exeter were beaten 4-0, including a penalty. Managed one in the 2-0 win over Bristol City and 4-0 success against Bournemouth, before doubles as Town drew 2-2 with Watford and beat Clapton Orient 3-0. Finished by bagging the only goal in the 1-1 draw with Gillingham
Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Malcolm Macdonald: 1969-70 - seven games
At the start of the 1969-70 Division Three season, Macdonald began his run in the 1-0 home win over Bournemouth. He then netted as Peterborough United were beaten in the League Cup replay, also on target in a 3-2 win over Orient and 1-1 draw with Halifax Town. Notched as Gillingham were defeated 2-0 and in the League Cup 2-2 draw with Millwall, plus the 4-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.
Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. Jesse Pye: 1952-53 - seven games
In the Division Two season, the forward got up and running with a goal in the 4-1 win over Sheffield United, before notching doubles as Town beat Barnsley (3-2) an Lincoln City (4-0). Managed just the one as Hull were defeated 2-0, before bagging a hat-trick in the 6-0 thrashing of Blackburn Rovers. Another two as Luton lost 4-3 to Nottingham Forest, then found the net as Luton saw off Everton 4-2.
Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Andy Rennie: 1928-29 - seven games
In the Division Three South season, he scored twice in each of the wins over Northampton (4-0), Southend (4-2) and Merthyr Town (4-3). Singles as Luton beat Bournemouth 2-1 and Brentford 1-0, before he had another brace in the 4-2 victory over Bristol Rovers and then the only goal in the 1-1 draw with Coventry.
Photo: Hatters Heritage