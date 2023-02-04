FEATURE: All 26 Luton Town players who have scored in five consecutive games for the Hatters

3 . Jesse Pye: 1952-53 - seven games

In the Division Two season, the forward got up and running with a goal in the 4-1 win over Sheffield United, before notching doubles as Town beat Barnsley (3-2) an Lincoln City (4-0). Managed just the one as Hull were defeated 2-0, before bagging a hat-trick in the 6-0 thrashing of Blackburn Rovers. Another two as Luton lost 4-3 to Nottingham Forest, then found the net as Luton saw off Everton 4-2.

Photo: Hatters Heritage