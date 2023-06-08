FEATURE: Find out which Luton Town players have gone from non-league to the Premier League

3 . Alfie Doughty

Starting out with Charlton, Doughty was loaned to Kingstonian of the Bostik Premier Division in 2018, scoring twice on his debut in a 7-0 win over Harlow Town. He went on to net four times in 13 games, also going to National League side Bromley for a month, nothing once in five outings, before breaking in at the Valley. Moved to Stoke and had a spell on loan at Cardiff before heading to Luton last summer, making 31 league appearances as the Hatters reached the top flight. Photo: Michael Regan