FEATURE: Find out which Luton Town players have gone from non-league to the Premier League

See just who in the Hatters’ squad have played outside the Football League before
Although only one of the current squad has been at Kenilworth Road for the entire duration, midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, a number of others have had to either drop out of the Football League in order to get games, or begin their careers there.
The Luton News takes a special look at just who has done so in this gallery below.
1. James Shea
Having started out with Arsenal as a youngster, the keeper went to Needham Market once he was released by the Gunners, playing three games. Then headed to Ryman League Premier Division club Harrow Borough in October 2013, as he made 36 appearances for the club. Got his chance in the league again with AFC Wimbledon in July 2014, joining Luton in July 2017, where he has now won three promotions. Photo: David Price
2. Tom Lockyer
Coming through the ranks with Bristol Rovers, the defender was part of the Pirates side relegated into the National League back in 2014. Only had one season there though, Rovers winning the play-off final with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Grimsby Town to earn their place back in the Football League once more. Transferred to Charlton Athletic in June 2019 and then Luton Town a year later, as he has also won 14 caps for Wales too. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Alfie Doughty
Starting out with Charlton, Doughty was loaned to Kingstonian of the Bostik Premier Division in 2018, scoring twice on his debut in a 7-0 win over Harlow Town. He went on to net four times in 13 games, also going to National League side Bromley for a month, nothing once in five outings, before breaking in at the Valley. Moved to Stoke and had a spell on loan at Cardiff before heading to Luton last summer, making 31 league appearances as the Hatters reached the top flight. Photo: Michael Regan
4. Gabe Osho
Coming through at Reading, the young defender had loan moves to National League sides Maidenhead United, Aldershot Town and Yeovil Town during his time at the Madejski Stadium. When joining Luton in 2020, he also had another spell in non-league, returning to Yeovil where he played another four times for the Glovers. Had a huge role in Town then reaching the top flight, scoring crucial goals against Watford and Sunderland. Photo: Ben Hoskins