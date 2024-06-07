FEATURE: From best goal to best sausage roll - the alternative awards for Luton Town's 2023-24 Premier League season

It's been a season that not many thought they would ever get to witness, I certainly didn’t anyway, Luton Town in the Premier League.
Yes it only lasted one year, but it was still some year and apart from the lack of parking at top flight grounds, it has been quite the 12 months, with memories made that will last a lifetime for both players and supporters. It’s now time to hand out some awards for what was Luton’s 2023-24 campaign in the highest tier of English football.
1. Player of the Season: Thomas Kaminski
Yes, Ross Barkley has been absolutely incredible, producing some of the most unbelievable pieces of individual brilliance ever seen at Kenilworth Road, but if pushed, I’d have to go for Thomas Kaminski as Town's top performer. Luton knew they needed a top class goalkeeper in the summer when going up against some of the best forwards in the world and boy did they find one. Kept the Hatters in a number of games with some truly incredible saves. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Goal of the season: Jordan Clark v Man City
Tom Lockyer's tackle at Everton was a personal favourite, as was Luke Berry's to snatch a point against Forest. The noise when Tahith Chong's counter-attack against Liverpool found the net was also quite brilliant, while Alfie Doughty's versus Gillingham deserves a mention. However, when choosing an actual strike, I'll go for Jordan Clark's first in the FA Cup against Manchester City. Picking the ball up around 25 yards out, he fairly arrowed his shot into the top corner as there was never a chance Ortega was getting anywhere near it. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Save of the season: Thomas Kaminski v Spurs
Having made the most number of saves by any Premier League goalkeeper last term, then unsurprisingly there are plenty to select from. Yes, he got the Save of the Season for the double stop against Crystal Palace, while his reactions to repel Ollie Watkins at Villa Park were pretty special too. But maybe as it happened right in front of me, then the Belgian's effort in somehow preventing Dejan Kulusevski's shot from nestling into the bottom corner was I think what is described as a 'worldie'. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Assist of the season: Luke Berry v AFC Bournemouth
There have been some brilliant crosses this year, Issa Kabore v Liverpool, Andros Townsend v Palace, Cauley Woodrow v Bournemouth, not forgetting Alfie Doughty's consistently excellent delivery too. However, it doesn’t get much better than a block tackle for your team-mate to finish and that’s exactly what Luke Berry did against the Cherries at Kenilworth Road. Charging into a challenge as only he can, the ball rebounded through for Jordan Clark to pick out the bottom corner in some style. Wonderful stuff. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS