FEATURE: How every Luton Town manager has done in their first game in charge of the Hatters

1. Nathan Jones - June 20, 2020: Luton Town 1 Preston 1

With the Championship season up and running again after being postponed due to Covid, and Jones back for his second stint at the helm, then with no fans present, Scott Sinclair put the visitors ahead on 52 minutes. Substitute Callum McManaman hit back with three minutes left, earning Town a crucial point in their ultimately successful bid to stay up

Photo: Liam Smith