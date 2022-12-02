FEATURE: How every Luton Town manager has done in their first game in charge of the Hatters

New Luton boss Rob Edwards will take charge of his first match when Town head to Middlesbrough for their Championship clash on December 10.
In the club’s history, 41 people have done so beforehand in both permanent and caretakers roles, recording 11 wins, 13 draws and 17 defeats in their opening fixtures.
The Luton News has taken a look at just how each new manager has done in their first game at the helm in this special gallery below.
1. Nathan Jones - June 20, 2020: Luton Town 1 Preston 1
With the Championship season up and running again after being postponed due to Covid, and Jones back for his second stint at the helm, then with no fans present, Scott Sinclair put the visitors ahead on 52 minutes. Substitute Callum McManaman hit back with three minutes left, earning Town a crucial point in their ultimately successful bid to stay up
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Graeme Jones - Aug 2, 2019: Luton Town 3 Middlesbrough 3
A wonderful first match back in the Championship saw Luton behind on seven minutes to Ashley Fletcher but then hit back through Sonny Bradley’s stunner and a Martin Cranie header. Britt Assombalonga and Lewis Wing gave the visitors the lead but when Assombalonga missed from the penalty spot, James Collins bagged a leveller with five minutes to go.
Photo: Gareth Owen
3. Mick Harford - Jan 12, 2019: Sunderland 1 Luton Town 1
Following Jones' departure, Mick Harford took the Hatters in a League One fixture at fellow promotion hopefuls, his boyhood club Sunderland. The hosts led through Chris Maguire’s first half goal, before Luton levelled when James Collins scored from the penalty spot on 67 minutes. Danny Hylton was then sent off, the Black Cats having Maguire dismissed as well late on.
Photo: Gareth Owen
4. Nathan Jones - Jan 16, 2016: Luton Town 0 Cambridge United 0
The Welshman took over a Hatters side struggling in League Two for his first spell as he recorded a goalless draw against Cambridge United at Kenilworth Road, Jack Marriott’s effort ruled out for offside in a fairly ordinary affair.
Photo: Gareth Owen