FEATURE: How Luton Town defender Dan Potts came of age during Swansea City victory

He might have been here seven years and counting now but Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Swansea City could represent the day that defender Dan Potts truly came of age for the Hatters.

The 28-year-old headed Luton back in May 2015 from West Ham United, one of just two players remaining at Kenilworth Road along with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, signed by former boss John Still.

In and out of the side during his first year, making 16 appearances, he was then unluckily sent off at Plymouth Argyle on the opening day of the following season, going on to feature 28 times in total.

Town defender Dan Potts gave a stand-out performance against Swansea on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

It wasn’t until the 2017-18 campaign that Potts really made his mark as a Luton player, with 45 appearances and seven goals, as the Town won promotion, and the defender’s personal efforts were recognised when named in League Two Team of the Year.

He remained first choice for the start of the League One season, but then an injury against Walsall, plus the emergence of James Justin in his position, meant it was tough to get back in, as the Hatters went through the third tier to reach the Championship.

With Justin sold to Leicester, Potts couldn’t always hold down a slot under Graeme Jones, before the return of Nathan Jones, who masterminded a last day escapology act, Town staying up the skin of their teeth.

Making 33 appearances that term, the full back racked up another 24 the next season, as Town cemented their place in the second tier.

Last year, however, with Luton going to a back three and Kal Naismith cementing his role as the left-sided centre half, plus Amari’i Bell tying down the wingback role, it meant Potts was on the periphery for long periods, playing just 10 times in the Championship, with nine starts.

The departure of Naismith to Bristol City and Jones’ inability to find a suitable replacement yet, meant there was an opening for Potts to make the spot his own this term, as it looks like a berth that suits his attributes to a tee, less focus on an attacking role and more about keeping the ball out, which has always been his strength.

He started promisingly in the goalless draw against Birmingham and then showed he hadn’t lost his predatory instincts by getting Luton’s account up and running at Burnley, starting both matches against Preston and Bristol City too, although replaced at half time in a disappointing team display at Ashton Gate.

However, Jones kept faith with the defender in Wales, selecting him alongside Reece Burke and Tom Lockyer and Potts repaid him with what was without doubt his best performance in a Luton shirt on his 193rd outing.

Although he had one error early on, miscontrolling a pass out to him from Ethan Horvath in the first half, that was it, delivering a display that was virtually flawless for the entire 90 minutes.

True, he might not have the skill on the ball that Naismith has, driving forward from defence to pick out his team-mates with a raking crossfield pass, or able to score the kind of match-winner the Scot did against Bournemouth, Potts has his own traits that makes him a valuable part of the Town defence, and boy did he showcase them at the Liberty Stadium.

Decent on the ball as always, it was his reading of the game and clarity when defending his own area that were quite simply bordering on magnificent.

One break from the hosts when Admiral Muskwe was beaten on the left, saw Potts stand his ground and then perfectly time a sliding intervention to put the ball behind.

In the air he was pretty much unbeatable as well, often the first one to clear when Swansea finally decided to enter the box, while as he showed during that League Two season, always a threat when in sight of the opposition goal, picked out by Luke Freeman, he forced Andy Fisher into a flying save.

With no Sonny Bradley, it was Potts who took the armband and that appeared to elevate his game to another level too, thriving on the extra responsibility,

Before kick-off, the full back who made sure Town’s starting XI went over to the 609 travelling fans who had made the lengthy trek just a few days after putting the miles in on Tuesday night.

Then, midway through the first half, with James Bree and Reece Burke clearly incensed by a handball they felt was missed by referee John Busby, the pair went over to the official to vociferous plead their case.

Noticing so, Potts pushed them both back out of the way, making sure it was just he who calmly discussed the incident, and meaning neither of his team-mates talked themselves into the notebook.

As the game wore on and Swansea tapped the ball around to enjoy their 75% of possession, Potts along with Lockyer and Burke were steadfast, clearing anything and everything that came their way, like magnets to any delivery.

One piece of defending with the lead still just a single goal was worth its weight in gold too, almost as good as a goal at the other end.

Not only did Potts read a clever sliderule throughball at full stretch, sliding in to prevent Michael Obafemi from collecting it, he went on to win the loose ball with a determined tackle, making sure the danger was away and preserving what was a brilliant clean sheet.