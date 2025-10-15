FEATURE: How old has each Luton Town manager been when appointed

Jack Wilshere was named as the new Luton boss on Monday, announced as the club’s successor to Matt Bloomfield.
Aged just 33, the former England and Arsenal star becomes the second youngest ever manager in the Hatters’ lengthy history and to find out just how old every new appointment has been when assuming charge at Kenilworth Road, see the special gallery below.
1. David Pleat (first spell): January 24, 1978
Age when appointed: 33 years and nine days. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Jack Wilshere: Oct 13, 2024
Age when appointed: 33 years, nine months and 12 days Photo: Luton Town FC
3. Terry Westley: July 3, 1995
Age when appointed: 35 years, nine months and 15 days. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Syd Owen: April 27, 1959
Age when appointed: 36 years, six months and 29 days. Photo: Hatters Heritage