Luton have named Jack Wilshere in charge of the club - pic: Julian Finney/Getty Images

FEATURE: How old has each Luton Town manager been when appointed

By Mike Simmonds
Published 15th Oct 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 13:15 BST
Town made their 39th permanent appointment earlier this week

Jack Wilshere was named as the new Luton boss on Monday, announced as the club’s successor to Matt Bloomfield.

Aged just 33, the former England and Arsenal star becomes the second youngest ever manager in the Hatters’ lengthy history and to find out just how old every new appointment has been when assuming charge at Kenilworth Road, see the special gallery below.

Age when appointed: 33 years and nine days.

1. David Pleat (first spell): January 24, 1978

Age when appointed: 33 years and nine days. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Age when appointed: 33 years, nine months and 12 days

2. Jack Wilshere: Oct 13, 2024

Age when appointed: 33 years, nine months and 12 days Photo: Luton Town FC

Age when appointed: 35 years, nine months and 15 days.

3. Terry Westley: July 3, 1995

Age when appointed: 35 years, nine months and 15 days. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Age when appointed: 36 years, six months and 29 days.

4. Syd Owen: April 27, 1959

Age when appointed: 36 years, six months and 29 days. Photo: Hatters Heritage

