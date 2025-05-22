FEATURE: How the 18 former Luton Town players have done since leaving Kenilworth Road

3 . Albert Sambi Lokonga (Sevilla)

Left parent club Arsenal once more as he moved to La Liga side Sevilla on a season-long loan from the Gunners. Made his debut in August during the goalless draw with RCD Mallorca, before a hamstring injury kept him out for four games. Has been dogged by those issues once more this term, going on to play 22 times so far, with 16 starts including at the Camp Nou and Bernabeu, also featuring once in the Copa Del Rey too. Back in the Belgium squad as well, winning his second cap in the 1-0 Nations League defeat to Israel. Photo: Fran Santiago