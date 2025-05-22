Luton Town saw a number of players leave the club last year - pic: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty ImagesLuton Town saw a number of players leave the club last year - pic: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images
Luton Town saw a number of players leave the club last year - pic: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

FEATURE: How the 18 former Luton Town players have done since leaving Kenilworth Road

By Mike Simmonds
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 12:33 BST
A look at the fortunes of the ex-Hatters since their exits

Luton Town saw 18 players move on during the summer of 2024 following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Luton News has taken a look at just how they have got on since departing in a special gallery below.

After a stunning season with Luton in the Premier League, the midfielder headed to Aston Villa for a fee of around £5m in the summer. Has gone on to make 19 top flight appearances although only three starts, but has still managed to score three goals. Also came on six times in the Champions League, netting in the 3-2 victory at RB Leipzig, as in total, he has featured in 28 matches, on target four times, but just five of them having been from the opening whistle.

1. Ross Barkley (Aston Villa)

After a stunning season with Luton in the Premier League, the midfielder headed to Aston Villa for a fee of around £5m in the summer. Has gone on to make 19 top flight appearances although only three starts, but has still managed to score three goals. Also came on six times in the Champions League, netting in the 3-2 victory at RB Leipzig, as in total, he has featured in 28 matches, on target four times, but just five of them having been from the opening whistle. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Left Kenilworth Road to try his luck in France with Ligue 1 side Auxerre, making his debut in the 2-1 win over Nice. Netted a first goal in the 2-2 draw against Lens in December, but was also sent off during the 2-0 defeat to Angers. Has gone on to make 20 league appearances for AJA, also playing in the Coupe De France too, making it 21 outings in total. Also earned his first Nigeria cap too, playing in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

2. Gabe Osho (Auxerre)

Left Kenilworth Road to try his luck in France with Ligue 1 side Auxerre, making his debut in the 2-1 win over Nice. Netted a first goal in the 2-2 draw against Lens in December, but was also sent off during the 2-0 defeat to Angers. Has gone on to make 20 league appearances for AJA, also playing in the Coupe De France too, making it 21 outings in total. Also earned his first Nigeria cap too, playing in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda. Photo: FRANCK FIFE

Photo Sales
Left parent club Arsenal once more as he moved to La Liga side Sevilla on a season-long loan from the Gunners. Made his debut in August during the goalless draw with RCD Mallorca, before a hamstring injury kept him out for four games. Has been dogged by those issues once more this term, going on to play 22 times so far, with 16 starts including at the Camp Nou and Bernabeu, also featuring once in the Copa Del Rey too. Back in the Belgium squad as well, winning his second cap in the 1-0 Nations League defeat to Israel.

3. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Sevilla)

Left parent club Arsenal once more as he moved to La Liga side Sevilla on a season-long loan from the Gunners. Made his debut in August during the goalless draw with RCD Mallorca, before a hamstring injury kept him out for four games. Has been dogged by those issues once more this term, going on to play 22 times so far, with 16 starts including at the Camp Nou and Bernabeu, also featuring once in the Copa Del Rey too. Back in the Belgium squad as well, winning his second cap in the 1-0 Nations League defeat to Israel. Photo: Fran Santiago

Photo Sales
Having been on the bench for Manchester City in their Community Shield penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester United and Premier League clash with Ipswich, the wingback was then farmed out on loan to Portuguese side Benfica. Only had three Primeira Liga outings, all as a sub, totalling 11 minutes, with limited action in the Taca De Portugal, Allianz Cup and Champions League group stage games, recalled in December having played just seven times. Sent to German club Bremen, where he has made nine nine Bundesliga appearances since arriving. Remains a regular for Burkina Faso, winning another five caps in the AFCON qualifiers.

4. Issa Kabore (Benfica, Werder Bremen)

Having been on the bench for Manchester City in their Community Shield penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester United and Premier League clash with Ipswich, the wingback was then farmed out on loan to Portuguese side Benfica. Only had three Primeira Liga outings, all as a sub, totalling 11 minutes, with limited action in the Taca De Portugal, Allianz Cup and Champions League group stage games, recalled in December having played just seven times. Sent to German club Bremen, where he has made nine nine Bundesliga appearances since arriving. Remains a regular for Burkina Faso, winning another five caps in the AFCON qualifiers. Photo: Stuart Franklin

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Luton NewsPremier League
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice