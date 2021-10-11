FEATURE: How the players who left Luton Town in the summer are getting on

Luton Town let a number of high profile players go in the summer as Nathan Jones looked to reshape his squad for the current Championship campaign.
In total, nine first team players moved on, with the loan additions not retained either, as the Luton News has had a special look at just how they are getting on at their new clubs below.
1. James Collins - Cardiff City
Striker has a tough time of it since moving to Cardiff City, without a goal so far for the Bluebirds. Played 13 times, but only started six matches and has been booked in his last two outings.
2. Matty Pearson - Huddersfield Town
Settled into life quickly at the John Smith's Stadium playing all but one of the Terriers' 11 Championship clashes and both League Cup ties too. Three goals as well means he is the club’s joint top scorer.
3. George Moncur - Hull City
Began the first three games for the Tigers, only to see red against QPR and sat out the next three, missing almost a month in total. Returned against Swansea and has won his place back, with nine appearances in total, seven of them starts.
4. Kazenga LuaLua - Gençlerbirliği
Has made eight appearances for his new side in the Turkish First League as they ninth in the table and are currently on a four match unbeaten run. Attacker is yet to find the net himself though.