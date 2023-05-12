News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 last seasonNottingham Forest beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 last season
Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 last season

FEATURE: Is third place a good omen going into the Championship play-offs?

Luton finished just outside the top two this season

By Mike Simmonds
Published 12th May 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:35 BST

Luton head to Sunderland in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg this weekend, following a season in which they finished third in the Championship, some 11 points above the Black Cats in sixth.

Since the second tier was rebranded back in 2004-05, there have been 18 play-off campaigns, and the Luton News takes a special look at whether being third has turned out to be a good or bad omen for those sides in their quest for the Premier League.

The Terriers defeated an injury ravaged Luton 2-1 on aggregate in their semi-final contest, but then were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest, for whom Ethan Horvath came on as a late substitute, at Wembley, thanks to a Levi Colwill own goal.

1. 2021-22: Huddersfield Town - beaten in final

The Terriers defeated an injury ravaged Luton 2-1 on aggregate in their semi-final contest, but then were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest, for whom Ethan Horvath came on as a late substitute, at Wembley, thanks to a Levi Colwill own goal. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
After beating Bournemouth 3-2 in the semi-finals the Bees then eased past Swansea City 2-0 in the final thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes as the Swans had Jay Fulton sent off in the second half.

2. 2020-21: Brentford - promoted

After beating Bournemouth 3-2 in the semi-finals the Bees then eased past Swansea City 2-0 in the final thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes as the Swans had Jay Fulton sent off in the second half. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
After getting the better of Swansea City with a 3-2 aggregate semi-final success, the Bees got to Wembley only to lose 2-1 to the Cottagers behind closed doors with all the goals coming in extra time.

3. 2019-20: Brentford - beaten in final

After getting the better of Swansea City with a 3-2 aggregate semi-final success, the Bees got to Wembley only to lose 2-1 to the Cottagers behind closed doors with all the goals coming in extra time. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
After coming third, the Whites then lost out to Frank Lampard's Derby County side 4-3 on aggregate, as despite winning 1-0 at Pride Park in the first leg, they then lost out 4-2 at Elland Road, ex-Hatter Jack Marriot scoring twice for the Rams.

4. 2018-19: Leeds United - beaten in semi-final

After coming third, the Whites then lost out to Frank Lampard's Derby County side 4-3 on aggregate, as despite winning 1-0 at Pride Park in the first leg, they then lost out 4-2 at Elland Road, ex-Hatter Jack Marriot scoring twice for the Rams. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Luton NewsSunderlandLutonBlack CatsPremier League