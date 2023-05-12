FEATURE: Is third place a good omen going into the Championship play-offs?

Luton head to Sunderland in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg this weekend, following a season in which they finished third in the Championship, some 11 points above the Black Cats in sixth.

Since the second tier was rebranded back in 2004-05, there have been 18 play-off campaigns, and the Luton News takes a special look at whether being third has turned out to be a good or bad omen for those sides in their quest for the Premier League.