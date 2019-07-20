FEATURE: Luton Town's top 20 biggest transfer fees paid out
The Hatters broke their transfer record yesterday by signing Croatian keeper Simon Sluga from HNK Rijeka for a fee of over €1.5million, beating the £850,000 paid out for Lars Elstrup back in August 1989.
The Luton News takes a special look at who the most expensive players Town have snapped up in their history.
1. 850,000: Lars Elstrup from Odense
Became Town's record signing when Ray Harford snapped him up from Danish side Odense BK in August 1989. Scored 27 goals in 70 goals but moved back to Denmark for just 200,000 two years later.
Brought in from Hartlepool in July 2006 where he had been a regular on the scoresheet, but struggled at Kenilworth Road, netting just twice in 23 games. Released in the summer of 2007 and joined Leyton Orient.