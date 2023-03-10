FEATURE: Luton Town's most away league wins in a season

Find out how many games the Hatters have won on the road

Luton travel to Sheffield United this weekend looking to make it 10 wins away from home in a second tier season for the first time in their history.

Town have managed the feat before when playing in the various other divisions, with a high of 15 victories coming in Division Three during the 2001-02 campaign.

To see the Hatters’ best efforts on the road throughout the years, check out the gallery below.

1 . Wins: 15 - Division Three, 2001-02 Victories: Carlisle 2-0; York 2-1; Leyton Orient 3-1; Scunthorpe 2-0; Halifax 4-0; Hartlepool 2-1; Oxford 2-1; Southend 2-1; Kidderminster 4-1; Lincoln 1-0, Torquay 1-0; Rushden & Diamonds 2-1; Swansea 3-1; Hull 4-0; Shrewsbury 2-0.

2 . Wins: 12 - League One, 2004-05 Victories: Swindon 3-2; Barnsley 4-3; Blackpool 3-1; Stockport 3-1; MK Dons 4-1; Bristol City 2-1; Chesterfield 1-0; Hartlepool 3-2, Bradford 1-0; Torquay 4-1; Bournemouth 1-0; Wrexham 2-1.

3 . Wins: 12 - Conference Premier, 2009-10 Victories: Forest Green Rovers 1-0; Cambridge 4-3; Kidderminster 2-1; Altrincham 1-0; Grays Athletic 2-0; Gateshead 1-0; Histon 2-0; Barrow 1-0; Eastbourne 1-0; Hayes & Yeading 3-2; Ebbsfleet 6-1; Stevenage 1-0.

4 . Wins: 12 - Conference Premier, 2013-14 Victories: Kidderminster 2-0; Woking 4-0; Tamworth 4-3; Braintree 2-1; Alfreton 5-0; Barnet 2-1; Macclesfield 2-1; Nuneaton 5-0; Grimsby 2-1; Dartford 2-1; Welling 2-1; Hyde 1-0.