FEATURE: Luton Town's record after 10 games in the Hatters' last 15 seasons as a second tier club

Luton Town completed their 10th game of the season before the international break at the weekend, beating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.

It was enough to see Nathan Jones’ side move up to 11th in the table, making it 13 points from their first chunk of fixtures, with three wins, four draws and three defeats.

The Luton News takes a look at just how the Hatters have done when reaching this stage of the campaign during the last 15 seasons they have been a second tier club in this special gallery below.

Season: 2022-23 Played: 10. Won: 3. Drawn: 4. Lost: 3. For: 11. Against: 10. GD: +1. Points: 13. Position: 11th.

Season: 2021-22 Played: 10. Won: 3. Drawn: 4. Lost: 3. For: 18. Against: 16. GD: +2. Points: 13. Position: 9th. Final position: 6th.

Season: 2020-21 Played: 10. Won: 5. Drawn: 1. Lost: 4. For: 8. Against: 10. GD: -2. Points: 16. Position: 9th. Final position: 12th.

Season: 2019-20 Played: 10. Won: 3. Drawn: 2. Lost: 5. For: 15. Against: 18. GD: -3. Points: 11. Position: 17th. Final position: 19th.