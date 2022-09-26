News you can trust since 1891
Luton Town beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in their 10th Championship match of the season recently

FEATURE: Luton Town's record after 10 games in the Hatters' last 15 seasons as a second tier club

How the Hatters have got on when reaching double figures in matches

By Mike Simmonds
Monday, 26th September 2022, 2:17 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 2:34 pm

Luton Town completed their 10th game of the season before the international break at the weekend, beating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.

It was enough to see Nathan Jones’ side move up to 11th in the table, making it 13 points from their first chunk of fixtures, with three wins, four draws and three defeats.

The Luton News takes a look at just how the Hatters have done when reaching this stage of the campaign during the last 15 seasons they have been a second tier club in this special gallery below.

1. Season: 2022-23

Played: 10. Won: 3. Drawn: 4. Lost: 3. For: 11. Against: 10. GD: +1. Points: 13. Position: 11th.

Photo: Liam Smith

2. Season: 2021-22

Played: 10. Won: 3. Drawn: 4. Lost: 3. For: 18. Against: 16. GD: +2. Points: 13. Position: 9th. Final position: 6th.

Photo: Liam Smith

3. Season: 2020-21

Played: 10. Won: 5. Drawn: 1. Lost: 4. For: 8. Against: 10. GD: -2. Points: 16. Position: 9th. Final position: 12th.

Photo: Luton Town FC

4. Season: 2019-20

Played: 10. Won: 3. Drawn: 2. Lost: 5. For: 15. Against: 18. GD: -3. Points: 11. Position: 17th. Final position: 19th.

Photo: Liam Smith

