FEATURE: The 10 Luton Town players who have represented the Republic of Ireland

The defender became the 10th player to be called up by the Irish while at Kenilworth Road and to find out who else has had the honour, then see the gallery below.
1. Bud Aherne
Having joined Luton from Belfast Celtic, the full back had already been capped twice by the Republic of Ireland, but continued to represent his country while at Kenilworth Road, first playing in the 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Finland in Dublin in September 1949. Made 14 appearances overall during his Hatters career, including a 2-0 success over England at Goodison Park, the Irish becoming the first non-British team to defeat the Three Lions on home soil. His last outing was a 5-3 World Cup qualifying defeat to France in October 1953. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Seamus Dunne
Having moved to Kenilworth Road in 1950, joining from Shelbourne following a glittering youth career in Ireland, the defender was handed his first full cap two years later when he played in the 1-1 friendly draw at home to France, a game that fellow Hatter Bud Aherne also started. Went on to win 15 caps over the next decade as he featured in qualifiers for the 1954 and 1958 World Cups, also involved in some fine friendly wins over the Netherlands and West Germany, plus a 2-2 draw with Spain. Dunne's last match was a 4-1 defeat out in Sweden in May 1960, in which he put through his own net in the first half. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. George Cummins
After joining the Hatters from Everton in 1953, the inside forward won his first cap as Ireland beat Luxembourg 4-0 in a World Cup 1954 qualifier in Dublin in October 1953, with fellow Luton player Seamus Dunne also involved. Scored a first goal in his second outing, as the Irish beat Luxembourg once more 1-0, quickly bagging a double during a 3-1 friendly victory away to Norway. Went on to play 19 times in total, scoring five goals, as he was on target in a 2-0 win over Denmark in Copenhagen in 1957, and then a 2-2 draw in Poland the following year. Having represented his country in the Euro 1960 qualifiers, his last match was a 3-0 home defeat to Scotland in a World Cup 1962 qualifier. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Brendan McNally
Another player who joined the Hatters from Shelbourne, signing in 1956, as he made his Republic of Ireland debut in a 2-0 1960s Euros qualifying victory over Czechoslovakia 2-0 in 1959, part of a team that also included Luton team-mate George Cummins. His next cap came two years later, a World Cup 1962 qualifying 4-1 loss in Scotland, with the last of his three appearances, a 1-1 draw with Iceland in a Euros 1964 qualifier during 1962. Photo: Hatters Heritage
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.