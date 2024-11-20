FEATURE: The 10 Luton Town players who have represented the Republic of Ireland

2 . Seamus Dunne

Having moved to Kenilworth Road in 1950, joining from Shelbourne following a glittering youth career in Ireland, the defender was handed his first full cap two years later when he played in the 1-1 friendly draw at home to France, a game that fellow Hatter Bud Aherne also started. Went on to win 15 caps over the next decade as he featured in qualifiers for the 1954 and 1958 World Cups, also involved in some fine friendly wins over the Netherlands and West Germany, plus a 2-2 draw with Spain. Dunne's last match was a 4-1 defeat out in Sweden in May 1960, in which he put through his own net in the first half. Photo: Hatters Heritage