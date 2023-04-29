News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
31 minutes ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
1 hour ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
15 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
15 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
18 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
Carlton Morris celebrates scoring his 20th goal of the seasonCarlton Morris celebrates scoring his 20th goal of the season
Carlton Morris celebrates scoring his 20th goal of the season

FEATURE: The 12 Luton Town players who have scored 20 second tier goals in a season for the Hatters

Town forward on the spot against Middlesbrough on Monday night

By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th Apr 2023, 09:51 BST

Luton striker Carlton Morris scored his 20th goal in the Championship for the Hatters on Monday night, netting a match-winning penalty against Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road.

The Town forward became the 12th player to achieve the milestone at this level for the club in their illustrious history, and the first since the legendary Brian Stein back in the 1981-82 campaign.

To find out just who else has achieved such a feat in a Hatters shirt, then check out the gallery below.

1954/55 - Apps: 42. Goals: 32.

1. Gordon Turner

1954/55 - Apps: 42. Goals: 32. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Photo Sales
1938/39 - Apps: 27. Goals: 28.

2. Hugh Billington

1938/39 - Apps: 27. Goals: 28. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Photo Sales
1960/61 - Apps: 37. Goals: 26.

3. Gordon Turner

1960/61 - Apps: 37. Goals: 26. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Photo Sales
1952/53 - Apps: 39. Goals: 24.

4. Jesse Pye

1952/53 - Apps: 39. Goals: 24. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Carlton MorrisMiddlesbrough