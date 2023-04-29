FEATURE: The 12 Luton Town players who have scored 20 second tier goals in a season for the Hatters

Town forward on the spot against Middlesbrough on Monday night

Luton striker Carlton Morris scored his 20th goal in the Championship for the Hatters on Monday night, netting a match-winning penalty against Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road.

The Town forward became the 12th player to achieve the milestone at this level for the club in their illustrious history, and the first since the legendary Brian Stein back in the 1981-82 campaign.

To find out just who else has achieved such a feat in a Hatters shirt, then check out the gallery below.

1 . Gordon Turner 1954/55 - Apps: 42. Goals: 32. Photo: Hatters Heritage Photo Sales

2 . Hugh Billington 1938/39 - Apps: 27. Goals: 28. Photo: Hatters Heritage Photo Sales

3 . Gordon Turner 1960/61 - Apps: 37. Goals: 26. Photo: Hatters Heritage Photo Sales

4 . Jesse Pye 1952/53 - Apps: 39. Goals: 24. Photo: Hatters Heritage Photo Sales