FEATURE: The 13 seasons where no Luton Town player has netted double figures

By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th May 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 12:16 BST
Town’s struggles in front of goal saw the club relegated to the third tier

Luton Town completed a hugely disappointing 2024-25 campaign with relegation to League One, a year in which no player was able to reach double figures in terms of goals.

It was the 13th time that has happened in the club’s history and to find out when that was, and who finished as the Hatters’ leading marksman during that season, see the gallery below.

With Luton’s Southern League Division One campaign lasting just 28 matches, crowd favourite Jack Durrant bagged nine goals in his 24 appearances. Almost reached double figures, scoring four goals in his last seven outings during the wins over Millwall and Kettering Town, plus the defeats to Millwall and Tottenham Hotspur.

1. 1900-01: Southern League Division One

With Luton’s Southern League Division One campaign lasting just 28 matches, crowd favourite Jack Durrant bagged nine goals in his 24 appearances. Almost reached double figures, scoring four goals in his last seven outings during the wins over Millwall and Kettering Town, plus the defeats to Millwall and Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Centre forward John Brown scored seven times in 22 matches during Town's Southern League Division One season, where they had two more games than the previous campaign, playing 30 matches on this occasion. The striker got off to a great start by notching a hat-trick early on, that coming in the 3-0 success over Swindon Town, also grabbing a double against Kettering, but was only on target twice more, against QPR and Northampton Town.

2. 1901-02: Southern League Division One

Centre forward John Brown scored seven times in 22 matches during Town's Southern League Division One season, where they had two more games than the previous campaign, playing 30 matches on this occasion. The striker got off to a great start by notching a hat-trick early on, that coming in the 3-0 success over Swindon Town, also grabbing a double against Kettering, but was only on target twice more, against QPR and Northampton Town. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Forward Alexander Davidson only had a short spell at Kenilworth Road but netted eight times in the Southern League Division One campaign, his achievement made all the more remarkable due to the fact he only played eight of the final nine games of the season. Scored four in his first four outings and then bagged braces against Wellingborough and West Ham United.

3. 1902-03: Southern League Division One

Forward Alexander Davidson only had a short spell at Kenilworth Road but netted eight times in the Southern League Division One campaign, his achievement made all the more remarkable due to the fact he only played eight of the final nine games of the season. Scored four in his first four outings and then bagged braces against Wellingborough and West Ham United. Photo: Richard Pelham

Born in Alloa, well-travelled forward Leon Gall was able to score eight goals for the Hatters in the 1902-03 campaign, the same amount as fellow top scorer Alexander Davidson. His tally came from 17 appearances though, including a double against Northampton Town and also netting in successive games with Southampton and Wellingborough.

4. 1902-03: Southern League Division

Born in Alloa, well-travelled forward Leon Gall was able to score eight goals for the Hatters in the 1902-03 campaign, the same amount as fellow top scorer Alexander Davidson. His tally came from 17 appearances though, including a double against Northampton Town and also netting in successive games with Southampton and Wellingborough. Photo: Hatters Heritage

