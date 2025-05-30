FEATURE: The 13 seasons where no Luton Town player has netted double figures

2 . 1901-02: Southern League Division One

Centre forward John Brown scored seven times in 22 matches during Town's Southern League Division One season, where they had two more games than the previous campaign, playing 30 matches on this occasion. The striker got off to a great start by notching a hat-trick early on, that coming in the 3-0 success over Swindon Town, also grabbing a double against Kettering, but was only on target twice more, against QPR and Northampton Town. Photo: Hatters Heritage