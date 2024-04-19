FEATURE: The 15 youngest players ever to play for Luton Town

With Luton having a number of academy graduates on their bench in recent weeks due to a huge injury list at Kenilworth Road, the latest to be included was defender Christian Chigozie, who is still just 16-years-old and taking his GCSEs this summer.

Although the teenager hasn't been called upon by boss Rob Edwards for a taste of first team action yet, if he did get on, he would be one of the youngest players to ever represent the Hatters in a senior game. The Luton News has put together a gallery of the 15 youngest players to do so in the club’s history and to find out who they are, see below.