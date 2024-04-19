FEATURE: The 15 youngest players ever to play for Luton Town

With Luton having a number of academy graduates on their bench in recent weeks due to a huge injury list at Kenilworth Road, the latest to be included was defender Christian Chigozie, who is still just 16-years-old and taking his GCSEs this summer.
Although the teenager hasn't been called upon by boss Rob Edwards for a taste of first team action yet, if he did get on, he would be one of the youngest players to ever represent the Hatters in a senior game. The Luton News has put together a gallery of the 15 youngest players to do so in the club’s history and to find out who they are, see below.
1. Connor Tomlinson: 15 years, 200 days
The striker became the youngest player ever to represent the Hatters, brought off the bench by Nathan Jones during the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy victory at Gillingham on August 30, 2016. Featured once more for Town afterwards, leaving in 2019, as he had spells at Bedford Town, Nuneaton Borough and is now plying his trade with Northern Premier League side Corby Town. Photo: Luton Town FC
2. Jordan Patrick: 16 years, 7 days
The forward entered the fray against Grimsby Town back in October 2008 as Luton, with Mick Harford in charge, drew 2-2 in their Coca-Cola League Two contest, coming on for Asa Hall with eight minutes left. Ended up with three outings for the Hatters, leaving in 2011 and going on to play for Arlesey Town, Barton Rovers and Bedford Town. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. Cauley Woodrow: 16 years, 12 days
Attacker replaced JJ O'Donnell after 68 minutes of Luton’s 2-1 FA Trophy win at Welling United in December 2010. Featured twice more, then snapped up by top flight club Fulham in 2011. Had spells with Southend, Burton Albion, Bristol City and Barnsley, returning to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2022 and has now played 60 matches in total for the Hatters, scoring six goals, finding the net once in the Premier League this term. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Michael O'Hara: 16 years, 32 days
The Irish goalkeeper was thrust into the first team for a 3-0 Division Two defeat at Stoke City on August 30, 1944, with injury robbing Luton boss Sam Bartram of Ron Baynham and Alan Collier. O'Hara came into the side that day, going on to make four appearances in total, before Town signed the more experienced Jim Standen to take over between the posts. Joined Swindon Town for the opportunity of more regular first team football and then decided to emigrate to Australia. Photo: Hatters Heritage