FEATURE: The eight Luton Town players to score against Manchester United at Old Trafford

1 . Jan 15, 1938: Charlie Ferguson

Luton's first ever goal at Old Trafford came on January 15, 1938, a Division One contest that the visitors lose out 4-2. Town were trailing 3-0 at half time, Tommy Bamford, Billy Bryant and Bill McKay all finding the net for the Red Devils, but managed to pull one back when Ferguson swung in a corner that flew over goalkeeper Tommy Breen's head and into the net. Photo: Hatters Heritage