FEATURE: The eight Luton Town players to score against Manchester United at Old Trafford

From their first visit in 1938 to their last in 1991, the Hatters have managed to put just eight goals into the Red Devils net.
To find out who has been on target for the visitors, see below.
1. Jan 15, 1938: Charlie Ferguson
Luton's first ever goal at Old Trafford came on January 15, 1938, a Division One contest that the visitors lose out 4-2. Town were trailing 3-0 at half time, Tommy Bamford, Billy Bryant and Bill McKay all finding the net for the Red Devils, but managed to pull one back when Ferguson swung in a corner that flew over goalkeeper Tommy Breen's head and into the net. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Jan 15, 1938: Billy Redfern
Just after Ferguson had got Luton back into the game, Redfern then headed George Stephenson's cross past home stopper Tommy Breen and into the net to make it 3-2. Unfortunately any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Johnny Carey scored soon afterwards to add United's fourth. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. Oct 1, 1955: George Cummins
A Division One contest saw the Hatters leading on 18 minutes when Jimmy Adam was fouled in the area by Freddie Goodwin, allowing Cummins to beat Ray Wood from the penalty spot. Town stayed ahead until half time, but then conceded three times in 13 minutes after the break, Tommy Taylor scoring twice, with Colin Webster also on target. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Dec 1, 1956: Tony Gregory
This Division One contest saw the Hatters trailing 3-0 to their hosts with Duncan Edwards, Tommy Taylor and David Pegg scoring, as Tony Gregory managed to pull one back for the Hatters with what turned out to be a consolation. Photo: Hatters Heritage