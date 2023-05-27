FEATURE: The five key men for Luton Town and Coventry City in Championship play-off final

2 . GK: Ben Wilson

30-year-old has become a first choice keeper for the first time ever in his career this term and what a year it has been. 46 appearances, and 22 clean sheets, including both legs of the semi-final with Middlesbrough, even scoring a last gasp equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Blackburn too. Named in the Championship Team of the Year after making 106 saves at an average of 2.5 per game, with a 54.4% passing success rate, also booked six times. Photo: Stu Forster