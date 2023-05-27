FEATURE: The five key men for Luton Town and Coventry City in Championship play-off final

The Luton News takes a special look at who the five key men are for each side on the day.
1. GK: Ethan Horvath
USA international joined on loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer and has gone on to keep 20 clean sheets from his 46 appearances, missing just two league matches against Stoke City and Hull City. Made 91 saves in total at an average of 2.1 a game, with a passing accuracy of 49%. Looking for a second successive play-off final win having had the last moments as a substitute for the Reds last term. Photo: Liam Smith
2. GK: Ben Wilson
30-year-old has become a first choice keeper for the first time ever in his career this term and what a year it has been. 46 appearances, and 22 clean sheets, including both legs of the semi-final with Middlesbrough, even scoring a last gasp equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Blackburn too. Named in the Championship Team of the Year after making 106 saves at an average of 2.5 per game, with a 54.4% passing success rate, also booked six times. Photo: Stu Forster
3. DF: Tom Lockyer
Quite simply magnificent for Luton this term as the stats certainly showcase that too. Leads the way with clearances, at 4.8 per game, plus interceptions at 1.6 a game, making 0.9 blocks per match too. Big test for him now to keep Gyokeres quiet on the afternoon and might also pop up at the other end himself, finishing the season with three goals in four appearances. Photo: Liam Smith
4. DF: Luke McNally
Impressed at Oxford United last year, making the move to Burnley in the summer for £1.8m. Lack of game time at Turf Moor saw him loaned to Coventry in January and has caught the eye since, helping his new side keep 12 clean sheets from 21 outings. Leading the way for the Sky Blues from a defensive point of view, with 4.9 clearances a game, plus 2.5 interceptions and 0.8 blocks as well. Photo: Stu Forster