FEATURE: The last England U21s side to play at Kenilworth Road in 1993

Luton Town will host an England U21 international for the first time since 1993 this evening, when the Young Lions took on San Marino at Kenilworth Road.
With 7,660 in attendance, the Young Lions triumphed 6-0 in their UEFA U21 Group two match, and to find out who took to the field for England that day, check out the special gallery below.
1. GK: Ian Walker
Played nine times for the England U21s, as he kept a clean sheet on the night against San Marino. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester stopper also won four caps for the senior side and made a B international appearance too. Upon retiring from playing, he had a spell in charge of Bishop's Stortford, then heading out to China in goalkeeping coach roles for Shanghai Shenua and Shanghal SIPG. Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. DF: Rob Jones
The Liverpool full back had already been capped at senior level by Graham Taylor, but dropped back to the U21s at Kenilworth Road, one of his two outings for the Young Lions. Did head back to the main side once more, playing eight times in total for his country, but injuries saw him retire from playing aged just 27. Took up a role coaching with the Reds Academy, before setting up a franchise-based business of children's nurseries. Photo: John Gichigi
3. DF: Bryan Small
Defender earned one of his 12 England U21 caps at Kenilworth Road, as the Aston Villa full back wasn't able to go on and make it into the senior side. After heading to Bolton Wanderers, he had a loan spell with Luton in September 1997 to cover for long term absentee Mitchell Thomas. Was meant to stay for three months, but with money tight, he played 15 games before moving back to the Trotters. Had spells at Stoke, Walsall and Kettering, finishing his career with Hednesford. Coached at Stourbridge Swifts after retiring and in July of this year joined the Aston Villa Foundation as a football and education coach. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. DF: Richard Hall
Defender had left Scunthorpe for Southampton in a deal with £200,000, as while with the Saints, he won 11 England U21 caps. On target twice, one of those goals came when he struck the opener against San Marino at Kenilworth Road to set the Young Lions on their way. Earned a £1.4m move to West Ham in 1996 but only played eight times for the Hammers, forced to retire due to injury when just 27 in 1999. Coaching roles at Ipswich followed and has been Colchester United's U23 lead coach since 2016 following a stint as the club's assistant manager. Photo: Mike Hewitt
