FEATURE: The last England U21s side to play at Kenilworth Road in 1993

3 . DF: Bryan Small

Defender earned one of his 12 England U21 caps at Kenilworth Road, as the Aston Villa full back wasn't able to go on and make it into the senior side. After heading to Bolton Wanderers, he had a loan spell with Luton in September 1997 to cover for long term absentee Mitchell Thomas. Was meant to stay for three months, but with money tight, he played 15 games before moving back to the Trotters. Had spells at Stoke, Walsall and Kettering, finishing his career with Hednesford. Coached at Stourbridge Swifts after retiring and in July of this year joined the Aston Villa Foundation as a football and education coach. Photo: Hatters Heritage