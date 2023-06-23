FEATURE: The last time Luton Town beat every Premier League club at Kenilworth Road in the top flight

Hatters are back in the big time once more next season

With Luton winning promotion from the Championship to the Premier League recently, it means the Hatters will be facing some of the biggest clubs in English football once more next term.

It’s not the first time Town have been a top flight side though, going up on three other occasions in their history during the 1950s, 1970s and 1980s, their last season back in the 1991-92 campaign, then known as Division One, just over 30 years ago.

The Luton News have taken a look back at the last time the Hatters beat the other 19 Premier League teams on home soil when they were a top flight side, and to find out when that was, check out the gallery below.

1 . Dec 26, 1991: Luton Town 1 Arsenal 0 This Boxing Day contest of 1991 was goalless until 11 minutes to go, as Town sub Scott Oakes sent over a tempting cross for Mick Harford to volley past David Seaman for the only goal. It meant the Hatters, who were bottom at the time, beat the champions in front of 12,665 at Kenilworth Road. Photo: Hatters Heritage Photo Sales

2 . Apr 25, 1992: Luton Town 2 Aston Villa 0 A game that Town needed to win to have any chance of staying up, and the hosts did just that. Brian Stein made it 1-0 after flicking home a cross by Mark Pembridge (pictured), while it was the Welsh international who sealed victory when firing past Mark Bosnich from 25 yards. Photo: Hatters Heritage Photo Sales

3 . Bournemouth Luton have never met Bournemouth in a top flight encounter. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

4 . Brentford Luton are yet to face Brentford in a top flight encounter. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales