Fankaty Dabo misses his penalty to ensure Luton will be playing in the Premier League this season - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

FEATURE: The last time Luton Town beat every Premier League club away from home in the top flight

Hatters are back in the big time once more next season
By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:47 BST

With Luton reaching the Premier League after winning the Championship play-off final recently, it means the Hatters will be facing some of the biggest clubs in English football once more this season.

It’s not the first time Town have been a top flight side though, going up on three other occasions in their history during the 1950s, 1970s and 1980s, their last season back in the 1991-92 campaign, then known as Division One, just over 30 years ago.

The Luton News has taken a look back at the last time the Hatters beat the other 19 Premier League teams away from Kenilworth Road when they were a top flight side, and to find out when that was, check out the gallery below.

The Hatters ran out comfortable winners at Highbury over 60 years ago, a victory orchestrated by Billy Bingham. His corner set up Tony Gregory (pictured) to score with a fine drive on 37 minutes. After the break, Bingham and Allan Brown combined for Gregory's second, as late on, Gordon Turner tapped into an empty net to make it 3-0.

1. Dec 26, 1959: Arsenal 0 Luton Town 3

The Hatters ran out comfortable winners at Highbury over 60 years ago, a victory orchestrated by Billy Bingham. His corner set up Tony Gregory (pictured) to score with a fine drive on 37 minutes. After the break, Bingham and Allan Brown combined for Gregory's second, as late on, Gordon Turner tapped into an empty net to make it 3-0. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Luton were in front at Villa Park when defender ﻿Derek Mountfield headed past his own keeper, as Mark Pembridge (pictured) netted his first goal for the club with a brilliant volley. Tony Cascarino halved the deficit, before Alec Chamberlain saved David Platt’s penalty to ensure the points went back to Bedfordshire.

2. Mar 9, 1991: Aston Villa 1 Luton Town 2

Luton were in front at Villa Park when defender ﻿Derek Mountfield headed past his own keeper, as Mark Pembridge (pictured) netted his first goal for the club with a brilliant volley. Tony Cascarino halved the deficit, before Alec Chamberlain saved David Platt’s penalty to ensure the points went back to Bedfordshire. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Luton have never met Bournemouth in a top flight encounter.

3. Bournemouth

Luton have never met Bournemouth in a top flight encounter. Photo: Steve Bardens

Luton have never faced Brentford in a top flight match.

4. Brentford

Luton have never faced Brentford in a top flight match. Photo: Steve Bardens

