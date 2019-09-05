FEATURE: The Luton Town team that last won at home in the Championship
Luton recorded a first Championship home win since February 20, 2007 with a 2-1 victory against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
The last success came when Town defeated Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 in front of 8,011 fans at Kenilworth Road well over a decade ago. To find out who played for the Hatters that day, along with who was on target, see the Luton News' special feature below.
1. Goalkeeper: Marlon Beresford
Keeper was beaten twice on the afternoon in one of his first matches back since losing his place to Dean Kiely. Made 26 appearances that season, with Dean Brill finishing the campaign as first choice.