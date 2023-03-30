FEATURE: The quickest Luton Town managers to have recorded 10 Football League wins

Luton boss Rob Edwards masterminded his 10th league win for the Hatters before the international break, when his side beat Bristol City 1-0 at Kenilworth Road thanks to Carlton Morris’s early goal.

By doing so in his 16th match, it meant the Town chief became the joint second quickest to reach double figures of Football League victories from all those who preceded him at Kenilworth Road, level with Alec Stock, both just behind former boss Ned Liddell, who did so in 15 games.