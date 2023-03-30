FEATURE: The quickest Luton Town managers to have recorded 10 Football League wins

Luton boss Rob Edwards masterminded his 10th league win for the Hatters before the international break, when his side beat Bristol City 1-0 at Kenilworth Road thanks to Carlton Morris’s early goal.
By doing so in his 16th match, it meant the Town chief became the joint second quickest to reach double figures of Football League victories from all those who preceded him at Kenilworth Road, level with Alec Stock, both just behind former boss Ned Liddell, who did so in 15 games.
To see how swiftly the club’s other managers reached 10 wins for the Hatters, check out the special gallery below.
1. Ned Liddell: 15 matches
Wins: Southend United 1-0; Walsall 1-0; Walsall 2-0; Crystal Palace 5-2; Exeter City 4-2; Reading 4-0; Bristol City 4-0; Watford 4-1; Bournemouth 1-0; Bristol Rovers 2-0. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Alec Stock: 16 matches
Wins: Plymouth Argyle 2-0; Northampton Town 2-0; Walsall 1-0; Reading 2-1; Bournemouth 2-0; Crewe Alexandra 2-0; Oldham Athletic 1-0; Shrewsbury Town 2-1; Bristol Rovers 3-0; Barrow 5-1. Photo: P. Floyd
3. Rob Edwards: 16 matches
Wins: Norwich City 2-1, QPR 3-0, Huddersfield Town 2-1, Wigan Athletic 2-0, Stoke City 1-0, Cardiff City 1-0, Birmingham City 1-0, Swansea City 1-0, Sheffield United 1-0, Bristol City 1-0. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Nathan Jones (first spell): 18 matches
Wins: Mansfield Town 2-0; Wycombe Wanderers 1-0; Hartlepool 2-1; York City 3-2; Morecambe 1-0; Leyton Orient 1-0; Plymouth Argyle 1-0; Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0; Oxford United 3-2; Carlisle United 2-1. Photo: Liam Smith