News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
2 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
3 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
4 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
5 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
5 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
Luton Town's Kenilworth Road ground
Luton Town's Kenilworth Road ground
Luton Town's Kenilworth Road ground

FEATURE: The quickest Luton Town managers to have recorded 10 Football League wins

Rob Edwards now sits joint second in the list

By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:44 BST

Luton boss Rob Edwards masterminded his 10th league win for the Hatters before the international break, when his side beat Bristol City 1-0 at Kenilworth Road thanks to Carlton Morris’s early goal.

By doing so in his 16th match, it meant the Town chief became the joint second quickest to reach double figures of Football League victories from all those who preceded him at Kenilworth Road, level with Alec Stock, both just behind former boss Ned Liddell, who did so in 15 games.

To see how swiftly the club’s other managers reached 10 wins for the Hatters, check out the special gallery below.

Wins: Southend United 1-0; Walsall 1-0; Walsall 2-0; Crystal Palace 5-2; Exeter City 4-2; Reading 4-0; Bristol City 4-0; Watford 4-1; Bournemouth 1-0; Bristol Rovers 2-0.

1. Ned Liddell: 15 matches

Wins: Southend United 1-0; Walsall 1-0; Walsall 2-0; Crystal Palace 5-2; Exeter City 4-2; Reading 4-0; Bristol City 4-0; Watford 4-1; Bournemouth 1-0; Bristol Rovers 2-0. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Photo Sales
Wins: Plymouth Argyle 2-0; Northampton Town 2-0; Walsall 1-0; Reading 2-1; Bournemouth 2-0; Crewe Alexandra 2-0; Oldham Athletic 1-0; Shrewsbury Town 2-1; Bristol Rovers 3-0; Barrow 5-1.

2. Alec Stock: 16 matches

Wins: Plymouth Argyle 2-0; Northampton Town 2-0; Walsall 1-0; Reading 2-1; Bournemouth 2-0; Crewe Alexandra 2-0; Oldham Athletic 1-0; Shrewsbury Town 2-1; Bristol Rovers 3-0; Barrow 5-1. Photo: P. Floyd

Photo Sales
Wins: Norwich City 2-1, QPR 3-0, Huddersfield Town 2-1, Wigan Athletic 2-0, Stoke City 1-0, Cardiff City 1-0, Birmingham City 1-0, Swansea City 1-0, Sheffield United 1-0, Bristol City 1-0.

3. Rob Edwards: 16 matches

Wins: Norwich City 2-1, QPR 3-0, Huddersfield Town 2-1, Wigan Athletic 2-0, Stoke City 1-0, Cardiff City 1-0, Birmingham City 1-0, Swansea City 1-0, Sheffield United 1-0, Bristol City 1-0. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Wins: Mansfield Town 2-0; Wycombe Wanderers 1-0; Hartlepool 2-1; York City 3-2; Morecambe 1-0; Leyton Orient 1-0; Plymouth Argyle 1-0; Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0; Oxford United 3-2; Carlisle United 2-1.

4. Nathan Jones (first spell): 18 matches

Wins: Mansfield Town 2-0; Wycombe Wanderers 1-0; Hartlepool 2-1; York City 3-2; Morecambe 1-0; Leyton Orient 1-0; Plymouth Argyle 1-0; Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0; Oxford United 3-2; Carlisle United 2-1. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Football LeagueLutonCarlton MorrisBristol City