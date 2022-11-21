FEATURE: The three Luton Town players who have represented the Hatters in a World Cup Finals

Former Luton winger Carlos Edwards goes up Swedish midfielder Freddie Ljungberg during their Group B clash in the 2006 World Cup

Luton duo Ethan Horvath and Tom Lockyer are looking to join an incredibly select band of players who have represented the Hatters at a World Cup during the tournament in Qatar over the next month.

The pair, who have been selected by USA and Wales, are in the same group as England and Iran, as they begin their campaign against each other at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium this evening.

In the Kenilworth Road club’s proud and lengthy history, only three players have ever been part of the biggest tournament in international football, starting with Syd Owen, who made one appearance back in 1954, when the competition was hosted by Switzerland.

Ex-Luton and England defender Syd Owen

That was a quite thrilling 4-4 group stage opener against Belgium, Leopold Anoul putting the Belgians in front on five minutes, with Ivor Broadis (26) and Nat Lofthouse (36) then finding the net to put the Walter Winterbottom’s side in 2-1 in front.

Broadis added his second just after the hour mark to look like had have secured the victory, but Henri Coppens (67) and Anoul (71) levelled.

In extra time Lofthouse doubled his tally immediately, before Jimmy Dickinson’s own goal shortly afterwards saw both sides take a point.

Owen was then on the bench as England beat the hosts 2-0 to top their group, as he remained unused when the Three Lions went out in the quarter-finals, beaten 4-2 by Uruguay in Basel.

Former Hatters defender Mal Donaghy

Next up was Mal Donaghy, who had a lengthy World Cup experience, with seven outings for Northern Ireland in the 1980s.

First, he went to the 1982 tournament in Spain, starting as his side, managed by former Luton midfielder Billy Bingham drew 0-0 against Yugoslavia, plus the 1-1 draw with Honduras, Gerry Armstrong scoring on 10 minutes, sub Eduardo Laing notching a late leveller.

Northern Ireland then famously defeated the host country 1-0 in Valencia thanks to Armstrong’s winner just after half time, Donaghy sent off by Paraguay referee Héctor Ortiz on the hour mark for pushing Jose Camacho after the ball went out for a throw-in, although they still clung on to top the group.

That meant the defender missed the Group D 2-2 draw against Austria, returning for the final match against France, who were captained by Michel Platini, which Northern Ireland lost 4-1, Alain Giresse and Dominique Rocheteau getting doubles, Bingham’s men knocked out.

Donaghy was also in the squad for Northern Ireland at they travelled to Mexico for the 1986 World Cup too.

They took on Algeria in their opening group game, Norman Whiteside giving them the lead, before Djamel Zidane levelled on the hour mark,

Donaghy also started as Northern Ireland faced Spain once more, goals from Julio Salinas and Emilio Butragueño putting the Spanish 2-0 up this time.

Although Colin Clarke pulled one back early in the second half, it wasn’t enough, as Northern Ireland finished with a 3-0 defeat by Brazil, Donaghy booked on 12 minutes, Careca (2) and Josimar scoring, which ensured the team, still with Bingham in charge, went home.

Finally, winger Carlos Edwards was part of the Trinidad & Tobago squad that qualified for the 2006 tournament in Germany, and began with a 0-0 draw against Sweden.

The Soca Warriors then lost 2-0 to England with late goals from Peter Crouch and Steven Gerrard earning the Three Lions a 2-0 victory.