FEATURE: What was the Luton Town team for the Hatters' last top flight match at Notts County in May 1992

2 . Julian James

Played at full back as after missing the start of the season, the former England U21 international returned in October as he went on to feature 28 times in total, scoring twice, including putting the Hatters ahead against the Magpies with a finish into the bottom corner. The Magpies hit back to triumph though and although James stayed with the Hatters, injury ended his career in 1998, retiring from the game as he now runs his own building and landscaping firm. Photo: Hatters Heritage