Phil Gray goes up for a challenge with Arsenal's Lee Dixon during Town's last season in the top flight - pic: Hatters HeritagePhil Gray goes up for a challenge with Arsenal's Lee Dixon during Town's last season in the top flight - pic: Hatters Heritage
Phil Gray goes up for a challenge with Arsenal's Lee Dixon during Town's last season in the top flight - pic: Hatters Heritage

FEATURE: What was the Luton Town team for the Hatters' last top flight match at Notts County in May 1992

The Hatters are back in the top tier of English football once more this season
By Mike Simmonds
Published 5th Aug 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST

Luton begin their Premier League season next weekend when they take to the pitch at Brighton & Hove Albion.

It will be the first time since the Hatters have played a top flight game since May 2, 1992, when they lost 2-1 at Notts County and were relegated out of what was then Division One at the time.

To find out just who lined up for Town during that fixture at Meadow Lane, see the special gallery below.

After starting the season and playing the opening 17 matches, loanee Steve Sutton then came in, with Chamberlain eventually winning his place back once the Forest stopper was recalled and Mervyn Day's brief spell in the side finished. Began the final seven games, but was beaten twice at Meadow Lane as Town were relegated. Left in 1993 to go to Sunderland then Watford three years later, leaving Vicarage Road in December 2017 after having a number of coaching roles at Luton's main rivals.

After starting the season and playing the opening 17 matches, loanee Steve Sutton then came in, with Chamberlain eventually winning his place back once the Forest stopper was recalled and Mervyn Day's brief spell in the side finished. Began the final seven games, but was beaten twice at Meadow Lane as Town were relegated. Left in 1993 to go to Sunderland then Watford three years later, leaving Vicarage Road in December 2017 after having a number of coaching roles at Luton's main rivals. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Played at full back as after missing the start of the season, the former England U21 international returned in October as he went on to feature 28 times in total, scoring twice, including putting the Hatters ahead against the Magpies with a finish into the bottom corner. The Magpies hit back to triumph though and although James stayed with the Hatters, injury ended his career in 1998, retiring from the game as he now runs his own building and landscaping firm.

Played at full back as after missing the start of the season, the former England U21 international returned in October as he went on to feature 28 times in total, scoring twice, including putting the Hatters ahead against the Magpies with a finish into the bottom corner. The Magpies hit back to triumph though and although James stayed with the Hatters, injury ended his career in 1998, retiring from the game as he now runs his own building and landscaping firm. Photo: Hatters Heritage

After coming through the ranks and making his debut as a sub at Leeds United that season, the Notts County game was just his second league start for Luton. Began the following campaign in the first team, but unfortunately the Scotland U21 international's promising career was cut short by a serious car accident. Remained in football, managing Hitchin Town and still attends Kenilworth Road as a radio pundit.

After coming through the ranks and making his debut as a sub at Leeds United that season, the Notts County game was just his second league start for Luton. Began the following campaign in the first team, but unfortunately the Scotland U21 international's promising career was cut short by a serious car accident. Remained in football, managing Hitchin Town and still attends Kenilworth Road as a radio pundit. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Signed from Leeds United for £150,000 in 1991, he slotted into central midfield, starting the final 28 games of the season. Stayed at Kenilworth Road in the following campaign in Division Two, before leaving for Sheffield United. Ended his career at Bradford City, also managing the Bantams and Stoke City, then becoming a well-known pundit on Sky Sports, leaving after 24 years in May 2022.

Signed from Leeds United for £150,000 in 1991, he slotted into central midfield, starting the final 28 games of the season. Stayed at Kenilworth Road in the following campaign in Division Two, before leaving for Sheffield United. Ended his career at Bradford City, also managing the Bantams and Stoke City, then becoming a well-known pundit on Sky Sports, leaving after 24 years in May 2022. Photo: Hatters Heritage

