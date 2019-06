However, when was the last time that the Hatters came up against their 23 other opponents in a league match? The Luton News takes a closer look in reverse order below.

1. April 13, 2019. League One: Charlton Athletic 3 Luton 1 The Hatters' record-breaking 28 league game unbeaten run came to an end at the Valley last season. Town led through Harry Cornick's strike, before Lyle Taylor netted twice and Igor Vetokele scored, as Andrew Shinnie saw red. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Tuesday, January 1, 2019. League One: Luton 0 Barnsley 0 The Hatters were held to a goalless draw by promotion rivals Barnsley in the last league game that former boss Nathan Jones took before leaving for Stoke City. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. May 2, 2009. League Two: Brentford 2 Luton 0 The Bees picked up the League Two champions trophy after seeing off Town 2-0 at Griffin Park. Karleigh Osborne scored on 73 minutes, as former Hatter Adam Newton then netted in stoppage time. Getty Buy a Photo

4. May 3, 2008. League One: Luton 0 Huddersfield 1 Jake Howells made his Luton debut as the Hatters were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield in their final game of the 2007-08 season. Phil Jevons (right) goal with 13 minutes to go was enough for the visitors. Getty Buy a Photo

View more