FEATURE: Where the Luton Town U18s team who reached the FA Youth Cup quarter-final in 2016 are now

Luton Town U18s are in FA Youth Cup action once more this evening, aiming to progress past the third round for the first time since 2016.
That year, the Hatters made it all the way to the quarter-final after beating Colchester United, Leyton Orient, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Preston North End on penalties, before eventually beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers.
The Luton News has taken a look at just where the players who were part of the side are now and to see where they are plying their trade, check out the special gallery below.
1. GK: Liam Gooch
Goalkeeper played all six ties for the Hatters in the competition. Signed a first pro contract in June 2016, but was released a year later having failed to make a first team appearance. Spells at Cambridge City, Biggleswade Town and Eynesbury Rovers followed, and is now currently playing for SSML Premier Division side Stotfold.
Photo: Luton Town FC
2. DF: James Justin
Full back played all six matches, scoring in the penalty shoot-out win over Preston, handed his first team debut against Exeter in League Two for Luton at the end of the season. Won two promotions as Town reached the Championship, going on to play 114 games, scoring six goals. Became the Hatters record transfer fee received when moving to Leicester City in June 2019 and has now featured 63 times in the Premier League for the Foxes, with 83 appearances in total. Also made his senior England debut this year.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. DF: Cameron McJannet
Another who played all six ties for the Hatters , scoring a stunning winner in the fourth round 1-0 win at Oldham Athletic, volleying a terrific strike into the top corner. Signed by then Premier League side Stoke City in August 2016 for an undisclosed fee, but released by the Potters without playing for the first team. Joined Derry City in August 2020 and has played over 50 times for the Candy Stripes now, penning a two year deal in April.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. DF: Akin Famewo
Played six times en route to the last eight, going on to sign a pro contract in July 2016, and made 14 first team appearances in total. Signed by Norwich City for an undisclosed fee in January 2019 and made one Premier League appearance for the Canaries, loaned to St Mirren and Charlton Athletic, heading to the Valley for a season-long deal. Joined Sheffield Wednesday for another undisclosed fee in July 2022, but suffered a serious injury on his debut, although has recovered to return to the first team squad now.
Photo: Liam Smith