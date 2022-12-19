FEATURE: Where the Luton Town U18s team who reached the FA Youth Cup quarter-final in 2016 are now

2. DF: James Justin

Full back played all six matches, scoring in the penalty shoot-out win over Preston, handed his first team debut against Exeter in League Two for Luton at the end of the season. Won two promotions as Town reached the Championship, going on to play 114 games, scoring six goals. Became the Hatters record transfer fee received when moving to Leicester City in June 2019 and has now featured 63 times in the Premier League for the Foxes, with 83 appearances in total. Also made his senior England debut this year.

Photo: Liam Smith