Senegal's players celebrate winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations - pic: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty ImagesSenegal's players celebrate winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations - pic: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
FEATURE: Which Premier League players are at the AFCON or Asian Cup - including Luton Town's relegation rivals

Tournaments start later this month
By Mike Simmonds
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:33 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 15:48 GMT

With the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup both starting this month, Premier League clubs will see a number of their players head to the Ivory Coast and Qatar for the tournaments.

The Luton News has taken a look at just who will be missing for the top flight sides in this gallery below.

AFCON: Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso, pictured); Antoine Semenyo (Ghana).

1. AFC Bournemouth

AFCON: Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso, pictured); Antoine Semenyo (Ghana). Photo: Stu Forster

AFCON: Mohamed Elneny (Egypt). ASIAN CUP: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan).

2. Arsenal

AFCON: Mohamed Elneny (Egypt). ASIAN CUP: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan). Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso).

3. Aston Villa

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso). Photo: Nathan Stirk

AFCON: Yoane Wissa (DR Congo, pictured); Saman Ghoddos (Iran); Frank Onyeka (Nigeria). ASIAN CUP: Ji-Soo Kim (South Korea).

4. Brentford

AFCON: Yoane Wissa (DR Congo, pictured); Saman Ghoddos (Iran); Frank Onyeka (Nigeria). ASIAN CUP: Ji-Soo Kim (South Korea). Photo: Ryan Pierse

