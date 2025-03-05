FEATURE: Who plays who in the Championship relegation run-in

With two matches of the season to go, the Hatters find themselves locked in an almighty battle to stay in the Championship, sitting third from bottom.
A number of teams remain in and around the drop zone, and the Luton News has taken a look at just who is playing who during the battle to stay up this term.
1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle - 43pts
Apr 26: Preston North End (a). May 3: Leeds (h). Photo: Harry Trump
2. 23rd: Cardiff City - 43pts
Apr 26: West Bromwich Albion (h). May 3: Norwich City (a). Photo: Ryan Hiscott
3. 22nd: Luton Town - 46pts
Apr 26: Coventry City (h). May 3: West Bromwich Albion (a). Photo: Richard Pelham
4. 21st: Derby County - 46pts
Apr 26: Hull City (a). May 3: Stoke City (h). Photo: Nathan Stirk
