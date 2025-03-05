Luton are facing a huge fight to stay in the Championship this season - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesLuton are facing a huge fight to stay in the Championship this season - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty Images
Luton are facing a huge fight to stay in the Championship this season - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

FEATURE: Who plays who in the Championship relegation run-in

By Mike Simmonds
Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 12:24 BST
Two games of the season to go in the second tier

With two matches of the season to go, the Hatters find themselves locked in an almighty battle to stay in the Championship, sitting third from bottom.

A number of teams remain in and around the drop zone, and the Luton News has taken a look at just who is playing who during the battle to stay up this term.

Apr 26: Preston North End (a). May 3: Leeds (h).

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle - 43pts

Apr 26: Preston North End (a). May 3: Leeds (h).

Apr 26: West Bromwich Albion (h). May 3: Norwich City (a).

2. 23rd: Cardiff City - 43pts

Apr 26: West Bromwich Albion (h). May 3: Norwich City (a).

Apr 26: Coventry City (h). May 3: West Bromwich Albion (a).

3. 22nd: Luton Town - 46pts

Apr 26: Coventry City (h). May 3: West Bromwich Albion (a).

Apr 26: Hull City (a). May 3: Stoke City (h).

4. 21st: Derby County - 46pts

Apr 26: Hull City (a). May 3: Stoke City (h).

