Luton Town manager Nathan Jones faces some tough decisions over his retained list at Kenilworth Road with a host of players out of contract and the club winning promotion to League One this season.

Speaking to the press after Saturday’s season-ending goalless draw at Notts County, he said: “We’ve got our end of season do on Wednesday and then we’ve got to start planning and moving forward. We’ll make the the right decisions and then take the club forward.”