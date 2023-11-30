FEATURE: Who was in the Luton Town XI when Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu made his Hatters debut in 2013

4 . DF: Joe Davis

Centre half was one of a trio of loan signings made by John Still, including Mpanzu and Alfie Mawson, joining from Port Vale in December 2013. Made nine appearances in total for the Hatters as he went to Leicester City and then had spells at Fleetwood Town, Port Vale once more and York City, heading to Nantwich Town in 2019. Another one to retire from playing and now works as a brand and web designer. Photo: Hatters Heritage