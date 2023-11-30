FEATURE: Who was in the Luton Town XI when Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu made his Hatters debut in 2013

Ten years ago to the day, Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu made his debut for the Hatters when starting a 0-0 FA Trophy draw against Staines Town.
Now 29, the ex-West Ham youngster has reached 384 appearances in a Town shirt, his last coming during the 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.
However, to find out who else featured for the Hatters during that day at Wheatsheaf Park a decade ago, see the gallery below.
1. GK: Elliot Justham
After arriving at Luton from non-league East Thurrock United he played 40 times for Luton in three years, mainly as an understudy to Mark Tyler, with the Staines match his third outing for the Hatters. Left in 2016 and went to Dagenham & Redbridge, where he has stayed ever since, racking up 284 appearances for the Daggers. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. DF: Tinashe Chabata
Academy graduate played in both the two FA Trophy games against Staines, the only two appearances he made for Luton, released in the summer of 2014. Headed to America to study at Georgia Military College Athletics and was named NJCAA DI Men's Soccer 2nd Team All American in December 2017. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. DF: Jake Howells
After coming through the ranks at Luton, the left-sided player went on to play 334 times for the Hatters, the 17th most in the club’s history, scoring 31 goals too. Part of the side who returned to the Football League by winning the Conference. Left in May 2016 and after time at Eastleigh, Dagenham & Redbridge, Billericay, Hemel Hempstead, Kings Langley and Berkhamsted, decided to hang his boots up in October 2022. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. DF: Joe Davis
Centre half was one of a trio of loan signings made by John Still, including Mpanzu and Alfie Mawson, joining from Port Vale in December 2013. Made nine appearances in total for the Hatters as he went to Leicester City and then had spells at Fleetwood Town, Port Vale once more and York City, heading to Nantwich Town in 2019. Another one to retire from playing and now works as a brand and web designer. Photo: Hatters Heritage