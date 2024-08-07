"Feeling optimistic but nervous" Luton Town fan shares hopes for next season in Sky Sports promo
This positive message about the Hatters comes as new research commissioned by Sky Sports reveals an overwhelming sense of optimism across the football community right in time for kick off.
Mark Crowther has written a message of hope to capture the fanbase’s sentiment ahead of the new league campaign. And Sky Sports research suggests Mark’s hopes are shared by the majority of the fanbase, with 54 per cent of Luton Town supporters stating they’re feeling optimistic for the return of football.
In his message, Mark said: “This season, I am excited for the Championship challenge ahead, feeling optimistic but nervous knowing how hard the Championship will be.
"I know that our club will make us all proud on the pitch playing passionate, attacking, entertaining football backed by our loyal fans.
“I am hopeful for a top 6 finish and dream of another promotion.”
Luton’s first Championship clash since returning to the league will be against Burnley at Kenilworth Road next Monday (August 12).
Other fan messages as part of ‘Hope Unites Us All’ include Josh Widdicombe’s hopes for Wayne Rooney at Plymouth Argyle and Danny Dyer’s inspirational message to Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui.
A video has also been created by Sky Sports to capture the hopes of all 92 fans as it gears up for its biggest domestic football season.