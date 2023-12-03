Find out what number Luton Town are in today's FA Cup third round draw
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton Town are ball number 22 for today’s FA Cup third round draw.
With clubs from the Premier League and Championship entering the competition at this stage, the draw will take place at around 12.55pm and shown live on ITV.
Matches are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7.
Ball numbers: 1, AFC Bournemouth; 2, Arsenal; 3, Aston Villa; 4, Birmingham City; 5, Blackburn Rovers; 6, Brentford; 7, Brighton & Hove Albion; 8, Bristol City; 9, Burnley; 10, Cardiff City; 11, Chelsea; 12, Coventry City; 13, Crystal Palace; 14, Everton; 15, Fulham; 16, Huddersfield Town; 17, Hull City; 18, Ipswich Town; 19, Leeds United; 20, Leicester City; 21, Liverpool; 22, Luton Town; 23, Manchester City; 24, Manchester United; 25, Middlesbrough; 26, Millwall; 27, Newcastle United; 28, Norwich City; 29, Nottingham Forest; 30, Plymouth Argyle; 31, Preston North End; 32, Queens Park Rangers; 33, Rotherham United; 34, Sheffield United; 35, Sheffield Wednesday; 36, Southampton; 37, Stoke City; 38, Sunderland; 39, Swansea City; 40, Tottenham Hotspur; 41, Watford; 42, West Bromwich Albion; 43, West Ham United; 44, Wolverhampton Wanderers; 45, Maidstone United; 46, Morecambe; 47, Shrewsbury Town; 48, Chesterfield or Leyton Orient; 49, Aldershot Town or Stockport County; 50, Alfreton Town or Walsall; 51, Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers; 52, Cambridge United; 53, Bolton Wanderers; 54, Wrexham or Yeovil Town; 55, Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers; 56, Peterborough United; 57, Eastleigh or Reading; 58, Gillingham; 59, Stevenage or Port Vale; 60, Newport County or Barnet; 61, Oxford United; 62, Wigan Athletic; 63, Sutton United; 64, AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate.