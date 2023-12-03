Find out what number Luton Town are in today's FA Cup third round draw

Town will find out their opponents this afternoon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town are ball number 22 for today’s FA Cup third round draw.

With clubs from the Premier League and Championship entering the competition at this stage, the draw will take place at around 12.55pm and shown live on ITV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matches are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7.

Luton will find out their FA Cup opponents shortly - pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images