Find out where 12 of Luton Town's reported summer targets ended up going in the transfer window

1. Alex Cochrane
Luton were linked with Brighton defender Alex Cochrane by the Sun back in the summer after he impressed on a season long loan deal at Scottish Premier League side Hearts. Eventually went back to the Jam Tarts for an undisclosed fee and has made nine appearances in the SPL, Europa League and League Cup this term, sent off for two bookings in the 2-0 defeat to Celtic last month.
2. Jack Rudoni
Talented AFC Wimbledon midfielder had been linked to a move to Luton for lengthy periods in the window. Was snapped up by Championship rivals Huddersfield though in a deal thought to be close to £1m and has played eight games so far, with six league starts to his name, unable to halt a struggling start from the Terriers to date.
3. Antonios Papadopoulos
Borussia Dortmund defender was linked to Luton and Preston by German paper Bild. A seven figure fee was mooted, but nothing materialised for the Greek player has remained at the Signal Iduna Park, playing eight games for the reserves this term, although was on the bench for the Champions League group stage win over FC Copenhagen recently.
4. Matthew Smith
Another one from the Sun, as the young Arsenal midfielder was tipped to be on the radar of Luton and Millwall. Had a successful loan at Doncaster Rovers last season, but has stayed at the Emirates, playing regularly for the Gunners' Premier League Two side. Named on the bench by Mikel Arteta for the Premier League contest against Aston Villa recently plus the Europa League win out in Zurich last week.
