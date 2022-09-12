Find out where 12 of Luton Town's reported summer targets ended up going in the transfer window

4. Matthew Smith

Another one from the Sun, as the young Arsenal midfielder was tipped to be on the radar of Luton and Millwall. Had a successful loan at Doncaster Rovers last season, but has stayed at the Emirates, playing regularly for the Gunners' Premier League Two side. Named on the bench by Mikel Arteta for the Premier League contest against Aston Villa recently plus the Europa League win out in Zurich last week.

Photo: David Price