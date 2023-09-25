Find out which Luton player was called 'quite magnificent' against Wolves by MOTD pundit Martin Keown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton wingback Alfie Doughty was hailed as ‘quite magnificent’ by Match of the Day pundit Martin Keown for his efforts during Town’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was making his full Premier League debut, adopting his favoured position on the left flank for the hosts, as they went in search of a first Premier League win of the season.

Combining with fellow debutant Chiedozie Ogbene, the pair were a huge threat for the Hatters, particularly in a first half in which they created a number of chances.

Alfie Doughty looks to get another attack going against Wolves - pic: Liam Smith

Getting away from his markers time and time again, Doughty showed some wonderful control on the run, combined with delivering some terrific crosses that his team-mates just couldn’t make the most of.

He might have had a goal himself, striker Carlton Morris inadvertently getting in the way of his blast as the former Stoke and Charlton youngster finished up with an impressive five key passes, 14 crosses, six of them accurate deliveries as well.

When discussing the Hatters game on the show, Keown, who had written a column ahead of the game calling on Rob Edwards’ side to show some more ‘personality’ in the top flight, felt they did just that, saying: “I hope they did (read it), because at Kenilworth Road, we know the importance of the home games if you're going to stay up.

"There was much more intent, much more entries into the final third, more shots than we’ve seen at any point this season and it was a transformation.

"They were trying to play the ball out from the back, down the left hand side, really strong, Ogbene down there and Doughty, was quite magnificent on that left hand side.

"So it’s about getting balls in the box for them, they were raining balls in there, getting plenty of bodies in.

"Morris going more central, he scored 20 goals last year in the Championship, he’s got to be in those positions.

"Constructive balls from the back, this guy Doughty really impressed me.

"They just kept coming and this is what they’ve got to do if they want to stay in the Premier League.

"It’s going to be tricky for them, we know that, but much more intent.

"They changed a little bit second half, they had that opportunity with a player being sent off and they really went for it.

"It was better, Ogbene kept popping up everywhere and they may rue the fact they didn’t win the game.”

Pointing to the numbers which saw Luton have 20 shots, four on target, an xG (expected goals) of 2.08 and 17 touches in the opposition box, Keown added: “Look at the stats, it was the best of the season, a huge improvement.