First Baresi - now Hatters defender Lockyer is compared to Bayern Munich and Germany legend Beckenbauer

Luton defender Tom Lockyer’s wonderful performance during Saturday’s 2-0 derby day win over Watford saw Hatters manager Rob Edwards draw comparisons between the centre half and German legend Franz Beckenbauer.

After keeping the Hornets at bay in the early stages with a dominant aerial performance, Lockyer was then instrumental in Town’s opening goal, as staying upfield after a long throw was cleared, his flick round the corner was perfect for Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu to cross for Gabe Osho to find the net.

Then in the second period and with Hornets striker Keinan Davis barely getting a kick, the 28-year-old, who also recently resembled Dutch star Johan Cruyff when turning inside his own box to get away from danger at Sunderland, set off on a foray forward.

Town defender Tom Lockyer gets a hug from manager Rob Edwards after beating Watford 2-0

Playing a one-two with midfielder Allan Campbell, the Welsh international, who was somehow left on the bench for his country’s recent Euro qualifiers, was only denied bringing the house down at Kenilworth Road by a last-ditch challenge, a move that the former Bayern Munich defender Beckenbauer made his trademark during a playing career that also saw him lift the World Cup.

Having already been likened to Italian legend Franco Baresi in recent weeks, the glowing praise keeps coming for Lockyer, who is one player Town will be desperate to tie down to a new contract, as Edwards said: “We’re not just all diagonals and smash it, we can do a little bit as well.

"It was a great goal, you see Tom Lockyer from centre half stepping in like Beckenbauer, and there’s some good players here.

“He’s been Beckenbauer and Baresi hasn’t he, some praise that!”

Goalscorer Osho was also quick to praise his team-mate, who with 37 outings under his belt this season, and an ever-present in the Championship bar one match for Edwards, is clearly a leading contender for the player of the season award in a few weeks time.

He added: “He’s amazing, I think right now, me, Mars (Amari’i Bell) and Locks have quite a good understanding.

